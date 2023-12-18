Provider shuts down NCI's not 'safe and effective' emails to MPs

The National Citizens Inquiry says an email campaign that challenged the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines was shut down due to its impact.The NCI made its announcement in a recent email to subscribers.“Firstly, we want to express our gratitude for your outstanding commitment to our Neither Safe Nor Effective email campaign. In just the first 10 days, you collectively sent approximately 10,000 emails to elected officials across the country, amplifying the voices of concerned citizens like never before,” the NCI media team explained.“Your dedication did not go unnoticed. The campaign proved to be so effective that our email provider, NewMode, shut us down and terminated services. While this may pose a challenge, it is also a testament to the disruptive force we've become — a force that demands attention and action.”A halt to the administration of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines in Canada was at the top of NCI recommendations in its final report issued November 28. The NCI urged supporters to continue to bring this message to their MPs even if their former means for mass email is not available."Despite this setback, the fight is far from over. We encourage you to take direct action by copying and pasting the text below into an email to your Member of Parliament (MP) as a Christmas Gift,” the NCI explained. Its text follows—————Subject: Urgent Action Needed - NCI Findings on COVID-19 VaccinesDear MP [INSERT NAME],I am writing to express my deep concern about the findings of the National Citizens Inquiry's (NCI) interim report on the COVID-19 Vaccine Authorization Process, released on September 14, 2023:https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/commissioners-report/The report raises serious questions about the transparency and rigor of the approval process for COVID-19 vaccines in Canada. Specifically, it highlights the inconsistencies between Health Canada's public messaging about the safety and efficacy of these vaccines and the actual test used for authorization.It is deeply concerning that, despite the novel technology employed in these vaccines, particularly those utilizing mRNA, pharmaceutical companies were not required to provide objective evidence of their safety or efficacy before widespread administration to the Canadian population. Instead, they chose to apply under the Interim Order test, which exempted them from such stringent requirements. The interim order has been replaced with permanent regulations that codify the interim order. No safety or efficacy is currently required.This discrepancy directly contradicts Health Canada's public messaging, which repeatedly emphasized the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines. The continued assertion that these vaccines met the same safety and efficacy standards as traditionally approved drugs is demonstrably false, as the NCI report demonstrates.In light of these findings, I urge you to take the following immediate actions:1. Rescind the recently implemented revisions to the Food and Drug Regulations involved in the authorization of COVID-19 vaccines, as they permanently exempt these vaccines from the requirement to objectively prove their safety and efficacy under the Food and Drug Regulations.2. Immediately halt the further use of COVID-19 vaccines in Canada that were authorized under the revised provisions of the Interim Order and the newly revised Food and Drug Regulations.3. Initiate a comprehensive judicial investigation into the process under which COVID-19 vaccines were authorized in Canada and pursue criminal charges under existing Canadian law, if warranted.4. Make all documentation related to the authorization process and information provided to the regulatory agencies by the manufacturers publicly available.The integrity of our healthcare system and public trust in it hinges on the transparent and rigorous evaluation of medical products. The NCI's report raises serious concerns about the standards applied in the authorization of COVID-19 vaccines, and I implore you to take swift action to address these concerns.Thank you for your time and consideration. I look forward to your prompt response on this critical matter.Sincerely,[Insert Your Name]—————The NCI encouraged people to pass on the responses they received from MPs back to the NCI.“Your involvement is crucial and we encourage you to share your experiences and any responses you receive from MPs. Let's keep the momentum going and work together to drive impactful change,” wrote the NCI media team.“Thank you for your unwavering dedication to the cause.”