The Treasury Board (TB) said it cannot stop hiring consultants, which is something the striking Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) wanted.
The TB said stopping the hiring of consultants would “severely compromise” federal work. TB currently spends billions annually on consultants.
“On contracting out, we intend to reduce this practice,” the TB said in a statement.
“That said, we hope everyone can understand that reducing it to zero would severely compromise the government’s ability to deliver services and work for Canadians.”
A union demand for a ban on contracting was a key sticking point in negotiations to end the strike now in its seventh day, the TB said.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the strike by 155,000 Alliance employees is the largest in Canada since a 1972 walkout by 230,000 public sector workers in Québec.
“We have to find a balance between what is fair for employees and reasonable for Canadians,” said TB President Mona Fortier.
“This is what we are currently doing.”
Federal departments and agencies spend an average of $16.7 billion annually on consultants, by an official estimate. Spending is projected to increase 13% this year.
The Parliamentary Budget Office, in a March 3 report The Government’s Expenditure Plan and Main Estimates for 2023-24, calculated spending on management consultants had increased 195% since 2016. “It has shown consistent growth year over year,” wrote analysts.
“Public service workers have been left out in the rain asking for fair pay,” said New Democrat MP Gord Johns (Courtenay-Alberni, BC).
“Meanwhile, the Liberals have no problem giving massive multi-million dollar contracts to their friends. People are fed up with the hypocrisy.”
Spending on consultants has grown even as the number of employees in core federal departments and agencies increased 30% since 2015, from 195,565 employees to 254,309 last year.
“It would be one thing to increase the cost of the bureaucracy by 50% or $20 billion a year,” Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre told the Commons on Monday.
“It would be another to have a strike. However, to do both of those things at once takes a special, unique kind of incompetence.”
Billion-dollar consultants have become a “shadow public service” unaccountable to Parliament or taxpayers, the Professional Institute of the Public Service (PIPS) said in a Jan. 30 submission to the Commons Government Operations committee.
“Unchecked spending on government outsourcing by various governments has created a shadow public service of consultants and temporary staff operating alongside the government workforce,” testified Jennifer Carr, president of the PIPS.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(2) comments
How can you possibly pay full time staff and then hire consultants, it is either one or the other? With new technology government should be getting much smaller not bigger (socialism/communism).
With new technology, you need to hire or train existing technical people, to maintain the system. Depends on the system, you might need more staff. Having been a contractor, my suggestion would be to have full time people run the projects (they have the knowledge), hold the senior positions and have the contractors (when needed at times) to fulfil the mundane work (cost less). Sometimes the work load is over whelming, and full time employees can't keep up. The processes have to be streamlined, so PS can handle the load. It's hard to judge what is happening, when you aren't on site. I agree with PP. The government got too fat and cuts need to be made.
