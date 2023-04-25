Chris Aylward PSAC
Image courtesy of PSAC

The Treasury Board (TB) said it cannot stop hiring consultants, which is something the striking Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) wanted.

PSAC picket line

The TB said stopping the hiring of consultants would “severely compromise” federal work. TB currently spends billions annually on consultants.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

private property
private property

How can you possibly pay full time staff and then hire consultants, it is either one or the other? With new technology government should be getting much smaller not bigger (socialism/communism).

Report Add Reply
BurdLadie
BurdLadie

With new technology, you need to hire or train existing technical people, to maintain the system. Depends on the system, you might need more staff. Having been a contractor, my suggestion would be to have full time people run the projects (they have the knowledge), hold the senior positions and have the contractors (when needed at times) to fulfil the mundane work (cost less). Sometimes the work load is over whelming, and full time employees can't keep up. The processes have to be streamlined, so PS can handle the load. It's hard to judge what is happening, when you aren't on site. I agree with PP. The government got too fat and cuts need to be made.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.