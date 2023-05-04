The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) workers and the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) have reached a tentative agreement.
The agreement puts an end to a strike involving 35,000 workers.
The announcement of a tentative agreement follows separate deals between the government and PSAC, ending a strike involving over 120,000 public employees in four other government departments.
A PSAC statement said that the tentative agreement consists of a wage increase of 12.6%, compounded throughout the contract period from 2021 to 2024. A fourth year is included in the agreement, safeguarding workers against inflation.
The tentative deal features a one-time lump sum payment of $2,500, which is pensionable and equates to an extra 3.6% of the salary for the average member.
The CRA statement mentioned that the government and PSAC came to a tentative agreement on telework, separate from the collective agreement.
Both parties agreed to assess the directive on virtual work arrangements and establish a panel to advise the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner about employee concerns.
On Wednesday morning, PSAC warned that if the government did not present a “fair” deal, it would organize its members to cause disruptions at a Liberal party convention in Ottawa on Thursday.
Initially, PSAC had asked for a 20.5% pay raise over three years.
PSAC asked the CRA workers to return to work by May 4 at 11:30 a.m. EST.
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
