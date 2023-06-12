The Public Health Agency (PHA) of Canada stated in 2022 that families should “assess everyone’s risk” before giving hugs to young children who are not wearing masks, according to a memo released through Access to Information.
“Determine if additional preventive practices are needed when hugging or being physical[ly] close, for example wearing masks and gathering outdoors,” wrote the PHA.
“Hugs are safer if the child wears a mask.”
The April 19, 2022, memo came five months after the approval of COVID shots for children under 12.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, it warned that unvaccinated children could carry and “pass the virus onto others.”
“What should parents do to protect their children who are too young for a vaccine?” asked the memo Evergreen MLQA for Vaccine Communications.
“Answer: Whether they’ve been vaccinated or not, it is important that everyone in your family continue to follow local public health recommendations.”
“It’s important that every eligible person around them gets fully vaccinated so their risk is lower,” said the memo.
“Parents and guardians are encouraged to assess everyone’s risk and comfort levels to determine if extra personal preventive practices are needed when visiting certain places or engaging in activities with others from outside of one’s immediate household, for example hugging or being physically close or eating meals together. Additional measures may include wearing masks, physical distancing and gathering outdoors instead of indoors.”
On Nov. 19, 2021, the department of Health authorized a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged five to 11. However, a department report recognized that COVID infections among young children were insignificant.
“Outbreaks in school and child care settings remain small in size,” said the report Update on COVID-19 in Canada: Epidemiology and Modelling.
At that time, federal data showed that a few unvaccinated children were hospitalized with COVID. Out of over six million minors, a total of 780 were hospitalized. The data available at that point accounted for 62 COVID-related deaths among children of all ages.
According to federal research, even after COVID vaccines were authorized for kindergarteners, more than a quarter of parents (26%) did not vaccinate their children.
Asked why, a majority said they worried “not enough research on the vaccine has been done in children.”
Most also expressed “concerns about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines and side effects,” said the 2022 Childhood COVID-19 Immunization Coverage Survey.
Findings were based on questionnaires with 10,536 parents nationwide. The PHA paid $249,281 for the research by Advanis Incorporated.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(5) comments
It is utterly obscene for anyone to have gone along with this sub-human gibberish and even worse, many still do.
Mask are the main symbol of compliance, stupidity and conformity to the WEF anti human agenda
We need better Health organizations.
Masks that don't stop Covid or any other Virus are completely useless . . . masking children is insane . . . within 20 minutes of a child putting it on it is a breeding ground for all kinds of Bacteria.
Health Canada was a disaster during the Wuhan Virus Plandemic . . . and they are not getting any smarter.
Sheeplism is a rather prolific disease.
