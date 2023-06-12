Parent hugging child
Image courtesy of Xavier Mouton Photographie on Unsplash

The Public Health Agency (PHA) of Canada stated in 2022 that families should “assess everyone’s risk” before giving hugs to young children who are not wearing masks, according to a memo released through Access to Information.

“Determine if additional preventive practices are needed when hugging or being physical[ly] close, for example wearing masks and gathering outdoors,” wrote the PHA. 

Careful hugging kids

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(5) comments

guest1019
guest1019

It is utterly obscene for anyone to have gone along with this sub-human gibberish and even worse, many still do.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Mask are the main symbol of compliance, stupidity and conformity to the WEF anti human agenda

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

We need better Health organizations.

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

Masks that don't stop Covid or any other Virus are completely useless . . . masking children is insane . . . within 20 minutes of a child putting it on it is a breeding ground for all kinds of Bacteria.

Health Canada was a disaster during the Wuhan Virus Plandemic . . . and they are not getting any smarter.

Report Add Reply
AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Sheeplism is a rather prolific disease.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.