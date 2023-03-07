In the midst of Conservative criticism over the incoming "special rapporteur" to investigate foreign election interference, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino accused the Conservative Party of "denigrating" Canada's institutions that protect democracy.
"Is this truly what the conservatives have resorted to now; denigrating the very institutions that are there to protect our democracy? Is that all they have to offer? I sincerely hope not," Mendicino said during Question Period on Tuesday.
The public safety minister's comments came after Conservative MP and Deputy Leader of the Opposition Melissa Lantsman accused the NDP and Liberals of "openly working together to cover up the truth."
"Yesterday, the prime minister kicked the can down the road by announcing a handpicked rapporteur is going to look into maybe looking into the interference," she said. "He announced a secret committee with secret hearings will hear secret evidence and then give the prime minister a secret conclusion. Why don't we call a public inquiry and tell everybody what he's hiding?"
Mendicino responded that the special special rapporteur will present the "qualifications and the experience and the knowledge to navigate and survey the options on the best next practical steps that we can take to protect our democratic institutions including our elections."
Lantsman accused the Liberals of blocking a public inquiry into election interference, while calling out the New Democrats for helping the Liberals block Trudeau's top advisor Katie Telford from appearing before the procedure and House affairs committee to testify about China's election interference.
"As a result, Canadians get a secret committee to look into interference by a foreign dictatorship in our democracy. It's shameful work by the cover-up coalition," she said. "Will they commit to a truly independent and actual public inquiry to to to look into what the prime minister is hiding?"
Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities Dominic LeBlanc responded referring to a "secret committee" would be disparaging to the men and women who serve on the National Security and Intelligence Committee of parliamentarians.
"We set up in legislation, an oversight mechanism to look at these very issues, something the previous Conservative government refused to do," LeBlanc said. "Members of all political parties represented in this house and Senators. They've done good work and will continue to work with them on these important issues."
Conservative MP and Foreign Affairs Critic Michael Chong said China's foreign interference is a "serious national threat" to democratic institutions, social cohesion, the economy, long-term prosperity, and fundamental rights and freedoms.
"But this government hasn't treated the threat seriously. It's hidden behind all sorts of excuses and accusations like anti-Asian racism," Chong said.
"Now it's hiding behind a secret committee with secret here it's secret evidence and secret conclusions, all controlled by the prime minister. When is this government going to come clean with us and with Canadians?"
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(3) comments
Marco Mendicino . . . . Serial Liar and WEF Clown in the Turdough Cabal of Insanty . . . is Now Worried about DEMOCRACY? After the ChiCommies helped the Lieberals win likely more than once . . .
Typical Leftist Dribble . . . accuse your enemies of what you are doing . . . right out of the Klinton Obama Play Book for losers & radicals!
Mendichino is a liar and a clown.
Only people denigrating what is left of Canada's democracy Marco are people like yourself and your boss
