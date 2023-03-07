Marco
In the midst of Conservative criticism over the incoming "special rapporteur" to investigate foreign election interference, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino accused the Conservative Party of "denigrating" Canada's institutions that protect democracy.

"Is this truly what the conservatives have resorted to now; denigrating the very institutions that are there to protect our democracy? Is that all they have to offer? I sincerely hope not," Mendicino said during Question Period on Tuesday.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Marco Mendicino . . . . Serial Liar and WEF Clown in the Turdough Cabal of Insanty . . . is Now Worried about DEMOCRACY? After the ChiCommies helped the Lieberals win likely more than once . . .

Typical Leftist Dribble . . . accuse your enemies of what you are doing . . . right out of the Klinton Obama Play Book for losers & radicals!

Report Add Reply
G K
G K

Mendichino is a liar and a clown.

Report Add Reply
79f150xlt
79f150xlt

Only people denigrating what is left of Canada's democracy Marco are people like yourself and your boss

Report Add Reply

