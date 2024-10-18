PUBLIC SAFETY: What is each party promising British Columbians?

Healthcare, the cost of living, housing, and public safety are among the top issues facing British Columbians.Let's break down what each party is promising on public safety.The BC Greens' platform centres around addressing the underlying causes of crime, such as poverty, homelessness, and drugs, and working to end systemic discrimination in the justice system. Their initiatives include implementing laws that "promote accountability, equity and cultural competence within the police force," and creating a specialized task force to properly investigate cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.The Greens are the only party to focus their drug policy on decriminalization efforts and expanded access to to supervised consumption sites, arguing that toxic street drugs are the driving cause of the overdose crisis. They have vowed to ensure those who need treatment are able to get it, and that criminal organizations are not able to profit from the drug trade in BC.While other parties have expressed a desire to allow involuntary care for those with severe mental illness and addiction, the Greens have remained steadfast in their belief that this is not the correct path forward. If elected, the Greens predict that their public safety and drug policies will cost around $10.5 million and $290.5 million per year, respectively, save for the first year, where the latter will cost $296.5 million.Read the full platform HERE The BC Conservatives' platform focuses heavily on ensuring those who commit crimes face appropriate consequences. They seek to achieve this goal by replacing "catch-and-release" policies with mandatory minimum sentences, tougher Charge Assessment Guidelines, and the creation of a new statutory court. The latter would hold trials for minor criminal offences within a week of the suspect's arrest, ensuring valuable time and space in the justice system is reserved for more serious offenders.The party has also taken a zero tolerance approach to the drug crisis, vowing to end decriminalization altogether and crack down on "drug dens." Their focus has instead shifted to expanding access to rehabilitation facilities and ensuring those with severe mental illness and addiction get the care they need, even if that means admitting them involuntarily.One of the places where the drug crisis and crime intersect is at BC's ports. The Conservatives have vowed to "launch an all-out assault on drug smuggling and organized crime" by working with the federal government to secure ports of entry and see to it that those found guilty are dealt with to the fullest extent of the law.If elected, the Conservatives predict their "BC Safe and Secure" plan will cost around $55 million per year.Read the full platform HERE The BC NDP's platform builds on existing programs, and introduces a number of new initiatives aimed at fixing things that have proven not to work. The party has, for example, vowed to keep repeat offenders off the streets by working with the federal government to implement stronger bail and sentencing conditions. They have vowed to continue cracking down on organized crime by seizing gangsters' property and preventing them from using other people's without their knowledge. Also included in the plan is a strengthening of targeted policing efforts.The party's drug policy puts an emphasis on prevention and rehabilitation via better education in BC schools and expanded access to high quality treatment. Also touted as a solution to the crisis is support for involuntary care for those with severe mental illness or addiction. The NDP's "safe, vibrant and connected communities" is predicted to cost $111 million in Fiscal Year 2025-26 and $58 million in FY 2026-27.Read the full platform HERE