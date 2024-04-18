News

Questions continue on Social Services money spent on hotels owned by Sask Party MLA

The Sunrise Motel in Regina is one of two hotels owned by Sask Party MLA Gary Grewal that is used regularly for Social Services clients
The Sunrise Motel in Regina is one of two hotels owned by Sask Party MLA Gary Grewal that is used regularly for Social Services clientsImage courtesy of CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Meara Conway
Gary Grewal
sunrise motel
Thrift Lodge

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news