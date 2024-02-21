'RACE MATTERS': Toronto school board releases anti-white ‘core beliefs’ statement

The Toronto District School Board has released its 44-page "teaching resource" outlining its anti-white, anti-colonial beliefs and expectations.The document, entitled Facilitating Critical Conversations: A Teaching Resource for Challenging Oppression in Toronto District School Board Classrooms, states, "schooling in North America is inherently designed for the benefit of the dominant culture.". It describes the "dominant culture" as being "white, middle-class, male, Christian, cisgender (original emphasis), heterosexual, able-bodied, neurotypical," and one that "determines established behaviours, values, and traditions that are considered the 'norm.'"."Education is a colonial structure that centres whiteness and Eurocentricity and therefore it must be actively decolonized," educators wrote. "Race matters, it is a visible and dominant identity factor in determining peoples' social, political, economic and cultural experiences.""White Supremacy is a structural reality that impacts all students and must be discussed and dismantled.".Authors of the teachers' resource are Ramon San Vincente, school principal and specialist in "Hip Hop Culture and Public Schooling," Salima Kassam, school principal and Equity and Anti-Racism educator, Kulsoom Anwer, high school teacher and Hip Hop specialist, as well as Critical Race Theory and Hip Hop Culture educator Jay Williams.