Brenda Lucki

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has announced she will be retiring from the job next month.

"This was not an easy decision as I love the RCMP and have loved being the 24th commissioner," Lucki said in a statement. "I am so incredibly proud to have had the opportunity to lead this historic organization and witness first hand the tremendous work being done each and every day by all employees from coast to coast to coast and internationally."

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Paul S
Paul S

About time!

Delby
Delby

What? Trudeau got tired of another Little Miss? How tedious.

Free Canada
Free Canada

One corrupt Trudeau gone. Another corrupt JT puppet will be soon be replacing her. RCMP

Must be replaced by all provincial

Police. Ottawa has no business controlling policing. It should be a provincial responsibility only.

nocows
nocows

Probably the first good decision she's made!

guest800
guest800

Get the RCMP out of Alberta. We need our own police force!

Report Add Reply
guest800
guest800

She addressed “systematic racism, ensured an safe and equitable workplace , and reached out to Indigenous peoples”

Translation: I accomplished very little.

G K
G K

About time we got rid of him. Hopefully it's the first in a long line of lib dominoes to fall.

dgc
dgc

buh bye b_tch!!!

RafterKW
RafterKW

Too little, too late. Canadians were not “lucky” to have had your service…

dgmcdnld
dgmcdnld

This is what they all do to avoid accountability.

DS
DS

The EA will be squeaky clean for her, nobody will need to worry about that.

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

Just another naive and willing victim sacrificed at the altar of Trudeau's Greatness, along with the organization she represented. She's just not useful to him anymore, except as a scapegoat for his shameful activities.

