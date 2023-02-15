Brenda Lucki

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki

 Courtesy Files

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has announced she will be retiring from the job next month.

"This was not an easy decision as I love the RCMP and have loved being the 24th commissioner," Lucki said in a statement. "I am so incredibly proud to have had the opportunity to lead this historic organization and witness first hand the tremendous work being done each and every day by all employees from coast to coast to coast and internationally."

(25) comments

RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

Mr. Socks to Lucki......."the bus is here! quick, get under it!"

Report Add Reply
rianc
rianc

The only thing Lucki has accomplished as the Superintendent of the RCMP is its demise. This once proud force is now only a shell of itself and doesn't know anything about good policing. I used to support the RCMP, now I would welcome the Alberta Provincial Police since the RCMP can't be trusted or relied on for good policing anymore.

Report Add Reply
LJeromeS
LJeromeS

there is Mendy thanking her for her "partnership". I.e., willing stooge.

Report Add Reply
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

“So proud to have led this historic organization”. You mean federal organization. Royal Canadian Federal Police. We don’t need fed goons roaming around cutting wire harness and hydraulic lines on equipment that’s sitting on private property etc. We need provincial police and ELECTED local sheriffs who work for us, not Justin Castro. Good riddance. Experience tells me however that some diversity hire clown that’s even worse will be appointed. Oh, and by the way Lucki, there is no systemic racism. Fool.

Report Add Reply
79f150xlt
79f150xlt

I would assume with full pension no more investigations....what a frigging joke. Any sense of respect I once had for these jackbooted enforcers is long gone.

Report Add Reply
Richard Bilovus
Richard Bilovus

Good ridance you corrupt PROG sukk-hole. You're disgusting and brought dishonor to many many good LEOs.

Premier Smith. Please kick the RCMP out of Alberta ASAP.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Another corrupted Trudeau infected terrorist bites the dust

Bring on the next diversity hire !!!

Report Add Reply
Goose
Goose

Trudie next?

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

We'll find out soon whether her successor will be better or worse, I'm not holding my breath. The ultimate goal should be to cut all ties with the RCMP.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

We need our own police force in Alberta

Report Add Reply
Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

Police that answer to the people, not politicians.

Canadian politicians in the 21st century view police as their own personal force who can be used to oppress anyone the politicians do not like. Recent events show they are not wrong. We need police that answer to citizens and are not allowed to use "just following orders" as a defense when committing evil.

Report Add Reply
Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Time for a Muslim commissioner now I suppose? No, LGBTQ+>&@PQRS person - of course.

Report Add Reply
Paul S
Paul S

About time!

Report Add Reply
Delby
Delby

What? Trudeau got tired of another Little Miss? How tedious.

Report Add Reply
Free Canada
Free Canada

One corrupt Trudeau gone. Another corrupt JT puppet will be soon be replacing her. RCMP

Must be replaced by all provincial

Police. Ottawa has no business controlling policing. It should be a provincial responsibility only.

Report Add Reply
nocows
nocows

Probably the first good decision she's made!

Report Add Reply
guest800
guest800

Get the RCMP out of Alberta. We need our own police force!

Report Add Reply
guest800
guest800

She addressed “systematic racism, ensured an safe and equitable workplace , and reached out to Indigenous peoples”

Translation: I accomplished very little.

Report Add Reply
G K
G K

About time we got rid of him. Hopefully it's the first in a long line of lib dominoes to fall.

Report Add Reply
dgc
dgc

buh bye b_tch!!!

Report Add Reply
RafterKW
RafterKW

Too little, too late. Canadians were not “lucky” to have had your service…

Report Add Reply
Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

I wouldn't be too quick to conclude that we were not lucky with Lucki. A stronger leader would have had the whole force bend to Trudeau's orders.

As it was some members did not follow her wishes and that makes us lucky with Lucki. The RCMP are, by design, the PM's personal police force. If some in the RCMP hadn't questioned orders we would be in a very different place right now.

Report Add Reply
dgmcdnld
dgmcdnld

This is what they all do to avoid accountability.

Report Add Reply
DS
DS

The EA will be squeaky clean for her, nobody will need to worry about that.

Report Add Reply
Strong&Free
Strong&Free

Just another naive and willing victim sacrificed at the altar of Trudeau's Greatness, along with the organization she represented. She's just not useful to him anymore, except as a scapegoat for his shameful activities.

Report Add Reply

