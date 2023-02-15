RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has announced she will be retiring from the job next month.
"This was not an easy decision as I love the RCMP and have loved being the 24th commissioner," Lucki said in a statement. "I am so incredibly proud to have had the opportunity to lead this historic organization and witness first hand the tremendous work being done each and every day by all employees from coast to coast to coast and internationally."
Lucki was hired to the position back in 2018, making her the first female to permanently hold the position. Her last day on the job will be on March 17.
The Commissioner came under fire last year from many sides, with the Conservatives and Alberta Justice Minister Tyler Shandro calling for her to resign.
Lucki was heavily criticized for her handling of the 2020 Nova Scotia massacre. Handwritten notes by RCMP Supt. Darren Campbell emerged, which claimed Lucki tried to get investigators to reveal the type of weapons used in the shooting in preparation for incoming gun control legislation.
Her response to the Freedom Convoy was also called into question, as she was accused to failing to inform cabinet of all the options available prior to the invocation of the Emergencies Act.
On Twitter, Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner said it was "perhaps worth noting" the announcement came less than a week before the Emergencies Act commission report is set to be released.
Lucki said that she accomplished "a lot" with her senior executive team and RCMP employees, by modernizing the force and tackling some of its internal challenges.
"I'm so proud of the steps we've taken to modernize – to increase accountability, address systemic racism, ensure a safe and equitable workplace and advance reconciliation with tndigenous peoples," she said in the statement.
"I leave knowing I did my best and take comfort that the RCMP is well placed to shine in its 150th year."
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino thanked Lucki for dedicating her life to "keeping Canadians safe."
"Commissioner Lucki has led the force for nearly five years, navigating through the pandemic and beyond. I want to thank her for her partnership and dedication," he said.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(25) comments
Mr. Socks to Lucki......."the bus is here! quick, get under it!"
The only thing Lucki has accomplished as the Superintendent of the RCMP is its demise. This once proud force is now only a shell of itself and doesn't know anything about good policing. I used to support the RCMP, now I would welcome the Alberta Provincial Police since the RCMP can't be trusted or relied on for good policing anymore.
there is Mendy thanking her for her "partnership". I.e., willing stooge.
“So proud to have led this historic organization”. You mean federal organization. Royal Canadian Federal Police. We don’t need fed goons roaming around cutting wire harness and hydraulic lines on equipment that’s sitting on private property etc. We need provincial police and ELECTED local sheriffs who work for us, not Justin Castro. Good riddance. Experience tells me however that some diversity hire clown that’s even worse will be appointed. Oh, and by the way Lucki, there is no systemic racism. Fool.
I would assume with full pension no more investigations....what a frigging joke. Any sense of respect I once had for these jackbooted enforcers is long gone.
Good ridance you corrupt PROG sukk-hole. You're disgusting and brought dishonor to many many good LEOs.
Premier Smith. Please kick the RCMP out of Alberta ASAP.
Another corrupted Trudeau infected terrorist bites the dust
Bring on the next diversity hire !!!
Trudie next?
We'll find out soon whether her successor will be better or worse, I'm not holding my breath. The ultimate goal should be to cut all ties with the RCMP.
We need our own police force in Alberta
Police that answer to the people, not politicians.
Canadian politicians in the 21st century view police as their own personal force who can be used to oppress anyone the politicians do not like. Recent events show they are not wrong. We need police that answer to citizens and are not allowed to use "just following orders" as a defense when committing evil.
Time for a Muslim commissioner now I suppose? No, LGBTQ+>&@PQRS person - of course.
About time!
What? Trudeau got tired of another Little Miss? How tedious.
One corrupt Trudeau gone. Another corrupt JT puppet will be soon be replacing her. RCMP
Must be replaced by all provincial
Police. Ottawa has no business controlling policing. It should be a provincial responsibility only.
Probably the first good decision she's made!
Get the RCMP out of Alberta. We need our own police force!
She addressed “systematic racism, ensured an safe and equitable workplace , and reached out to Indigenous peoples”
Translation: I accomplished very little.
About time we got rid of him. Hopefully it's the first in a long line of lib dominoes to fall.
buh bye b_tch!!!
Too little, too late. Canadians were not “lucky” to have had your service…
I wouldn't be too quick to conclude that we were not lucky with Lucki. A stronger leader would have had the whole force bend to Trudeau's orders.
As it was some members did not follow her wishes and that makes us lucky with Lucki. The RCMP are, by design, the PM's personal police force. If some in the RCMP hadn't questioned orders we would be in a very different place right now.
This is what they all do to avoid accountability.
The EA will be squeaky clean for her, nobody will need to worry about that.
Just another naive and willing victim sacrificed at the altar of Trudeau's Greatness, along with the organization she represented. She's just not useful to him anymore, except as a scapegoat for his shameful activities.
