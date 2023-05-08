The RCMP have not releasing details regarding a suspect they chased in the Whitewood area, who rammed a police car with a truck, knocked down road signs, and escaped on foot north of town.
Local residents told Western Standard what they witnessed.
The RCMP have not releasing details regarding a suspect they chased in the Whitewood area, who rammed a police car with a truck, knocked down road signs, and escaped on foot north of town.
Local residents told Western Standard what they witnessed.
One, who did not give his full name, believes the suspect was driving a struck stolen from a company he works for in Esterhazy. As he arrived to work at 6 am on the morning of May 4, he noticed one of the Dodge service trucks was missing and the fuel tanks were open.
“They siphoned probably about 1,000 gallons of diesel out of the two slip tanks. And then they tried to steal two of our company trucks, half tons, because the underneath the steering wheel was all smashed and torn apart.”
Jason Fox, who lives in Whitewood, said the RCMP had warned residents a suspect was on the loose before “a lot of excitement” ensued.
“There was a few cruisers in town. And they told one of our friends who was out walking the dog that they needed to go back, they were trying to track someone down. And then they chased him out of town,” Fox said.
One local resident shared what he heard about the suspect.
“There was a high-speed chase through town here. And it was on 5 Ave. The cop went to stop him and he just creamed him, pushed the cop car out of the way, and just kept going, and then wiped out stop signs and yield signs.”
Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)
Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.