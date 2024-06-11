RCMP investigate suspicious fires in Grande Prairie

A series of suspicious fires in Grande Prairie has prompted an investigation by the Alberta RCMP Forestry Crimes Unit (FCU) and Alberta Forestry and Parks. The fires, which occurred between April 29 and June 1, have raised concerns about potential arson and the risk to public safety.The FCU is seeking information on eight fires at the Grande Prairie Golf and Country Club, as well as three fires along the Bear Creek trail system and Resources Road. While no injuries have been reported, the fires have caused damage to the golf course and surrounding areas.Investigators are appealing to the public for dash camera footage and any information that may aid in their investigation. They are urging anyone with knowledge of the incidents to come forward and report any suspicious activity.The Grande Prairie RCMP can be contacted at 780-830-5701, and anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.P3Tips.com.The Alberta RCMP app, available through Apple or Google Play, provides access to news, information, and online crime reporting.