RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme announced the RCMP is investigating the claims China tried to threaten and intimidate Conservative MP Michael Chong (Don Valley North, ON) and his family.
Duheme told the Procedure and House Affairs (PHA) committee on Tuesday morning of the open investigation.
The PHA has been investigating Beijing’s actions in 2021 to gather information about Chong's family as revenge for his work in exposing the alleged Uyghur genocide in China.
Duheme and Deputy Commissioner Mark Flynn stated they contacted the commission of Canada Elections regarding additional allegations raised by Conservative MP Erin O'Toole and NDP MP Jenny Kwan.
Earlier in June during a session in the House of Commons, O'Toole said the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) informed him he had been targeted by a Chinese government campaign aimed at spreading false information and engaging in “voter suppression.”
This campaign took place during the previous federal election campaign in 2021.
Kwan said CSIS informed her she's considered an “evergreen” target for China.
O'Toole and Kwan both claim the Chinese government is specifically targeting them due to their support for democracy in Hong Kong and for religious and cultural minorities in China.
Duheme and Flynn explained the RCMP became aware of the Chong incident only recently when the Globe and Mail reported it. Neither was aware of it before the story was published.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(3) comments
They do a lot of investigating when it comes to Trudeau crimes but they never seem to go anywhere
"We will pretend we are investigating until Trudeau tells us to stop"- RCMP leadership.
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.