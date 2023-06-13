Michael Chong

Michael Chong 

 Courtesy Michael Chong/Twitter

RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme announced the RCMP is investigating the claims China tried to threaten and intimidate Conservative MP Michael Chong (Don Valley North, ON) and his family.

Duheme told the Procedure and House Affairs (PHA) committee on Tuesday morning of the open investigation. 

(3) comments

JPB
JPB

They do a lot of investigating when it comes to Trudeau crimes but they never seem to go anywhere

private property
private property

"We will pretend we are investigating until Trudeau tells us to stop"- RCMP leadership.

james.morris
james.morris

[thumbup]

