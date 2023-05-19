A firetruck races to the scene of the wildfire in Drayton Valley.

A firetruck races to the scene of the wildfire in Drayton Valley.

 Image By: Arthur C. Green

The Mounties in Alberta are investigating 28 incidents of break-and-enters where the thieves were trying to take advantage of homeowners who evacuated in the face of wildfires.

RCMP said it continues to be deployed with specialized units to assist with public safety and crime reduction efforts. 

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau.

northrungrader
northrungrader

When all the evacuations are over and no one had previously legal weapons "stolen" , then maybe I'll credit the federal police with doing their job, until then I won't hold my breath. Also if this is anything like the arrests during covid, the criminals were back on the street before all the paperwork was finished. The Ralph Kline problem bear solution, has better results than Justin Trudeau's federal police.

