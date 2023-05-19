The Mounties in Alberta are investigating 28 incidents of break-and-enters where the thieves were trying to take advantage of homeowners who evacuated in the face of wildfires.
RCMP said it continues to be deployed with specialized units to assist with public safety and crime reduction efforts.
"Members are tasked with securing, patrolling, and monitoring evacuated communities, and assisting with evacuations by completing door-to-door canvassing to share important safety and resource information with residents," the Alberta RCMP stated.
As of May 17:
12 priority offenders were taken into custody or removed from various communities;
28 reported instances of break and enter or trespass; and
12 charges were laid with investigations still underway.
“What has been so incredibly humbling over the last couple of weeks,” said Supt. Blake Ward – acting district commander, Western Alberta District, "is our interactions with the residents, who, despite going through a stressful and emotionally taxing situation, took the time to recognize we're here to help; the thumbs up, or the thank you when you’re passing a checkpoint," Ward said.
The Alberta RCMP said it recognizes in situations like this, time is valuable, and residents help the RCMP by being ready and trusting those of us tasked with preserving public safety and protecting our communities fromcrime.
"Alberta RCMP members establish and maintain perimeter controls in fire-affected communities conducting roving patrols of neighbourhoods, commercial, and industrial zones," the Alberta RCMP said.
"These activities ensure the effectiveness of the RCMP’s continuous round-the-clock crime suppression efforts, ensuring nobody is in an evacuation zone who shouldn’t be."
Ward said Specialized Crime Reduction Units from Central, Eastern, and Western Alberta districts are tasked with the tracking, monitoring, and apprehension of prolific offenders and other individuals who might, "unfortunately, see the wildfires as an opportunity to create more problems for people."
The RCMP’s Special Technical Operations unit and general duty members continue monitoring checkpoints, patrolling communities, and utilizing a full complement of technological tools to continuously track unfolding situations throughout fire-affected communities in Alberta.
(1) comment
When all the evacuations are over and no one had previously legal weapons "stolen" , then maybe I'll credit the federal police with doing their job, until then I won't hold my breath. Also if this is anything like the arrests during covid, the criminals were back on the street before all the paperwork was finished. The Ralph Kline problem bear solution, has better results than Justin Trudeau's federal police.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.