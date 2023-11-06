RCMP make bust in Drumheller prison drone drug delivery scheme

A drone that crashed near the Drumheller Institution in September has led to an RCMP investigation and two people charged in November.On September 27, RCMP initiated an investigation after a crashed drone was discovered near the Drumheller Institution. This led to events that culminated in a major police operation on November 1 2023.Multiple partners and RCMP Support Units participated in the investigation, including the Drumheller Institution, RCMP Southern Alberta Crime Reduction Unit, Drumheller General Investigation Unit (GIS), Strathmore GIS, RCMP Forensic Identification Section (FIS), RCMP Special Investigations, RCMP Auto Theft Unit, and more.A warrant was executed in the area of TR. 252 and RR. 185 in Wheatland County. RCMP officers from Drumheller, Strathmore GIS, and the RCMP Emergency Response Team also lent their support. During the operation, a suspect vehicle was intercepted, resulting in the arrest of two people. Simultaneously, a search warrant was executed at a rural property.As a result of the extensive two-month investigation and the search warrant, law enforcement seized a substantial amount of property and contraband, including:1 pickup truck1 quad1 motorcycle1 enclosed trailer1 holiday trailer1 flat deck trailerSuspected stolen smaller items, such as tools and equipment295 grams of suspected methamphetamine233 tablets of suspected fentanylContraband cigarettesDrone parts and accessories consistent with drug trafficking2 air guns/pellet gunsBrass knucklesPrinters and materials consistent with VIN tampering and license plate forgeryThe operation didn't stop there; it also included the execution of a search warrant in a jail cell at the Drumheller Institution. This search revealed suspected controlled substances and evidence of drug trafficking.Drumheller RCMP has laid a total of 30 charges. The two main suspects, 41-year-old John McConnell and 30-year-old Hailey Morrison, both residents of Wheatland County, face a litany of charges, including:Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of TraffickingTrafficking of MethamphetaminePossession of Proceeds of CrimePossession of Stolen Property for the Purpose of TraffickingPossession of Stolen PropertyFraudulent ConcealmentTampering with Vehicle Identification NumberFurthermore, McConnell faces additional charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, failing to comply with an undertaking condition, failing to comply with a release order, operating a motor vehicle while prohibited, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.Morrison is charged with possession of ammunition while prohibited.Both McConnell and Morrison appeared before a justice for a bail hearing. McConnell was remanded into custody and his matters are scheduled to be heard in the Strathmore Court of Justice on Tuesday. Morrison was released from custody on a $2,500 Promise to Pay Release Order with multiple conditions. She is scheduled to appear in the Drumheller Court of Justice on November 24 2023.The Drumheller RCMP, in collaboration with their partners, continues to investigate this matter, with additional charges pending.