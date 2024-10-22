RCMP officers cleared in 2021 shooting incident on Calling Lake First Nation

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has cleared two RCMP officers involved in an officer-involved shooting on August 26, 2021, on Calling Lake First Nation. The officers were responding to a report of a man, now identified as the affected person (AP), who had shot a female multiple times and was firing a .22 caliber rifle towards police and nearby homes.AP, heavily intoxicated and reportedly intent on provoking a deadly confrontation with law enforcement, shot the victim, referred to as CW2, and fired indiscriminately at police and civilian residences. The Emergency Response Team (ERT) was deployed to contain the situation after AP was located at a residence near the shooting scene.During the standoff, AP fired over 50 shots at officers and nearby homes. When officers SO1 and SO2 took up containment positions, AP fired directly at them, prompting both officers to return fire, striking AP. Despite his injuries, AP reentered the residence, where he was eventually located by police using a drone. He was treated for three gunshot wounds before being transported to the hospital.In the investigation, ASIRT concluded that the officers’ use of force was reasonable and necessary given the threat posed by AP, who had already shot one person and repeatedly fired at law enforcement. The officers’ actions were found to be in accordance with Section 25 and Section 34 of the Criminal Code, which permits the use of force in self-defence and in defence of others.ASIRT’s comprehensive investigation included interviews with witnesses, examination of the scene, and review of evidence, including over 50 shell casings found at the scene. The investigation confirmed that the officers acted lawfully to protect themselves and others during the incident.The female victim, CW2, who was shot multiple times, survived her injuries and provided testimony during the investigation.Calling Lake First Nation is 240 km north of Edmonton.