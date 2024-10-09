RCMP officers cleared in fatal High Prairie shootout that killed police dog

An investigation into a series of RCMP officer-involved shootings near High Prairie, Alberta, has concluded that the officers involved acted within the law during the fatal standoff that took place on June 17-18, 2021. The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) announced the findings following a comprehensive review of the incident.The standoff began on June 17 when RCMP officers attempted to arrest a man, referred to as the Affected Person (AP), who had multiple outstanding warrants. After fleeing an initial traffic stop, the suspect was tracked into a dense forest area by officers and a police dog. During the pursuit, the suspect fired on the officers, killing the police dog, and attempted to ambush them.ASIRT reported that officers responded with gunfire on several occasions, believing their lives to be in imminent danger. Despite being shot at multiple times, the suspect managed to evade capture until the morning of June 18. At this point, RCMP Emergency Response Team officers resumed the search and again exchanged gunfire with the suspect.The final confrontation occurred later that morning when officers spotted the suspect sitting in a ditch along a rural road. When told he was under arrest, the suspect picked up what appeared to be an AR-15-style rifle. RCMP officers fired at him, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.The investigation found that the officers involved were justified in their use of force under Sections 25 and 34 of the Criminal Code. ASIRT noted that the officers' actions were reasonable, proportionate, and necessary, given the immediate threat posed by the armed suspect. The investigation revealed no grounds to lay criminal charges against any of the eight subject officers involved.ASIRT’s investigation included interviews with officers, analysis of police radio communications, video evidence, forensic examinations, and an autopsy of the suspect, which revealed that he died from multiple gunshot wounds and had methamphetamine in his system at the time.The AP had been wanted on multiple warrants and was known to be armed and dangerous. The situation escalated when he opened fire on officers, leading to a prolonged and deadly situation.