RCMP officers cleared in shooting of armed suspect on Kehewin Cree Nation in Alberta

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has cleared two RCMP officers after they shot an armed suspect on March 9, 2022.The incident began when RCMP officers in Bonnyville were investigating a homicide. They identified the affected person (AP) as a suspect and pursued him to a residence on Kehewin Cree Nation. AP fled into the woods and then entered another residence with two civilians. The residence was occupied by several other civilians and two infants.At approximately 10:29 p.m., three RCMP officers, including two subject officers (SO1 and SO2) and a witness officer (WO), arrived at the residence. The officers were in uniform and identified themselves as police. Shortly after their arrival, AP exited the residence holding a handgun. Witnesses and officers reported that AP pointed the gun at the officers, prompting them to fire.ASIRT conducted a thorough investigation, interviewing ten civilian witnesses and four police officers. The investigation included a review of RCMP communications and a scene examination. AP did not provide a statement to ASIRT.Key findings include:Multiple witnesses and SO1 believed AP fired at the officers. However, it was later determined that AP's gun was unloaded.Thirteen shell casings were found at the scene, all matching the type used by RCMP officers.AP sustained gunshot wounds to his shoulder, elbow, knee, and head but survived.The officers were acting within their legal duties to apprehend a homicide suspect.The use of force was proportionate to the threat posed by AP, who emerged with a firearm.The officers' belief that they were at imminent risk justified their response.Assistant Executive Director Matthew Block outlined the legal framework under Sections 25 and 34 of the Criminal Code, which permit police officers to use necessary force in the execution of their duties and self-defense. The investigation concluded that:“After a thorough, independent, and objective investigation into the conduct of the subject officers, it is my opinion that they were lawfully placed and acting properly in the execution of their duties. The force used was proportionate, necessary, and reasonable in all the circumstances,” stated Assistant Executive Director Block.