Dash-cam video footage from a semi involved in a deadly crash with a bus full of seniors shows that the truck had the right of way, Manitoba RCMP said Friday.
Fifteen seniors died and 10 are in hospital with critical injuries.
The crash shortly before noon Thursday occurred at the intersection of the Trans Canada Highway and Highway 5.
The seniors from Dauphin, a city of 10,000 in western Manitoba, were headed to Carberry on a day trip to the Sandhills Casino.
“This video indicates that the bus entered the roadway where the semi-trailer truck had the right of way,” Supt. Rob Lasson, who heads Major Crimes, told a news conference.
Statements from passing motorists corroborate what RCMP have seen on the dash-cam video.
RCMP have seized both the semi and the bus.
Both drivers survived.
Lasson stressed that the investigation is ongoing.
“Extensive analysis is being done on the video before any further determinations are made.”
“We’re determining whether the semi had an event data recorder that will help us ascertain a number of critical pieces of information such as speed, exact coordinates, and the mechanical status of the vehicle.”
“We are not assigning culpability or laying any blame at this time. We are merely stating the facts as we know them.”
Lasson confirmed that the passengers on the bus were between 58-88 years of age. Of the 25, there were 19 were women and six men.
Six of the 10 survivors are women and four are men.
One of the survivors is the bus driver. RCMP have not interviewed him yet.
“Our primary concern at this time is his medical care and recovery,” said Lasson.
The driver of the semi has been released from hospital.
Earlier Friday, Shared Health said that the patients transported to the Health Sciences Centre (HSC) in Winnipeg and Brandon Regional Health Centre (RHC) were in their early 60s to late 80s.
Officials said they suffered head and orthopedic injuries.
Six are in the critical care unit and four are in the surgical unit.
“We can now confirm that there have been no new deaths recorded since we last updated the media yesterday afternoon,” said Shared Health chief executive officer Lanette Siragusa.
Dr. Shawn Young, the HSC’s chief operating officer, described the injuries as severe.
“A number have received operations and more operations are planned, but these injuries are quite significant.”
Young said its “possible” more of the elderly patient could succumb to their injuries.
“Age does have a big impact on our ability to withstand injuries like this.”
“It will impact their recovery. It will impact their outcomes as well. This is an elderly cohort of patients, so their recoveries will be long, and their course could be complicated.”
The deceased haven’t been all identified yet.
Post-mortem examination and identification should be completed next week, said John Younes, Manitoba’s chief medical examiner.
Lasson said he has seen “nothing of this magnitude” in his career.
“A lot of our police officers that are conducting these investigations are very junior in service. This will impact them for the rest of their career and potentially the rest of their lives.”
RCMP officers spoke with every family Thursday evening.
“After hearing the emotions and concerns of the families, the RCMP has now set up a second Family Support Centre. So now we have one in Dauphin and one in Winnipeg.” Each family will have a direct RCMP contact to “reach out to for support.”
“We know this is of utmost importance. It is imperative that we all respect what the families are going through at this time. This is not easy.”
“With the news that 15 families have received today, we ask that they have privacy in order to grieve.”
Meanwhile, two senior males were killed in a separate head-on collision on Highway 8 near Winnipeg Thursday morning at approximately the same time as the crash near Carberry.
A Stonewall man, 73, and a 66-year-old Gimli man were pronounced dead at the scene, said Selkirk RCMP in a news release Friday.
Investigators determined that the 73-year-old was driving south in the northbound lane when it crashed into a northbound vehicle.
Both drivers were alone in their vehicles.
RCMP were called at 11:40 a.m. to the crash on Highway 8.
Selkirk RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist continue the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.