Carberry crash

 Image courtesy of Leighton Hardinge via CBC

Dash-cam video footage from a semi involved in a deadly crash with a bus full of seniors shows that the truck had the right of way, Manitoba RCMP said Friday.

Fifteen seniors died and 10 are in hospital with critical injuries. 

