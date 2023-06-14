Michael Duheme Mike Flynn
Image courtesy of CBC

The RCMP testified before the House Affairs committee that they received information about alleged election fraud by Chinese agents from politicians and news reporters, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.

“I wouldn’t be proud of that,” said Conservative MP Luc Berthold (Mégantic-L’Erable, QC).

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(4) comments

Auxiliary_powered
Auxiliary_powered

If your a foreign national then you are afforded the benefits of a free and open society but if your Canadian then all your benefits are privileges and are at the behest of the authorities. These guys are a joke and absolute hypocrites and actually admit it.

Report Add Reply
Jane V
Jane V

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
Jimmycanuk2011
Jimmycanuk2011

👍

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

But CSIS knew. And they told Liberals. Where it died.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.