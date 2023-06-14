The RCMP testified before the House Affairs committee that they received information about alleged election fraud by Chinese agents from politicians and news reporters, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“I wouldn’t be proud of that,” said Conservative MP Luc Berthold (Mégantic-L’Erable, QC).
Mark Flynn, the RCMP deputy commissioner, testified at the House Affairs committee that the RCMP are currently investigating allegations of foreign interference targeting three MPs: Conservative MPs Michael Chong (Wellington-Halton Hills, ON) and Erin O’Toole (Durham, ON) and New Democrat MP Jenny Kwan (Vancouver East, BC). All three MPs first made the allegations public.
“The RCMP is aware of the public visibility into different accusations of interference in democratic processes, including Mr. Chong as well as other Members of Parliament that you’ve heard about who have spoken either in Parliament or in various committees about meddling in elections, misinformation or interference in voter influencing that’s going on,” said Flynn.
“Were you aware generally that Beijing diplomats were targeting MPs?” asked Conservative MP Michael Cooper (St. Albert-Edmonton, AB).
“We were not aware of specific targeting,” replied Flynn.
RCMP Commissioner Michael Duheme said the police relied on parliamentary hearings and news reports for leads.
“When did the RCMP open its investigation concerning Beijing’s intimidation campaign against MP Chong?” asked Cooper.
“We found out about it through the committee here and through the media,” replied Duheme.
NDP MP Rachel Blaney (North Island-Powell River, BC) expressed concern over the alarming testimony she heard.
“It is alarming to me that we have multiple MPs who were targeted and they just didn’t know,” said Blaney.
“That’s concerning.”
The Elections Commissioner Caroline Simard has asked the RCMP to investigate 23 alleged incidents of election interference during the last two federal elections. Simard told the House Affairs committee on March 2 at a hearing.
“We have conducted a rigorous and thorough review of every complaint and every piece of information brought to our intention concerning allegations of foreign interference in both the 2019 and 2021 general elections,” said Commissioner Simard.
“This review is ongoing as I speak to determine whether there is any tangible evidence of wrongdoing under the Canada Elections Act.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(4) comments
If your a foreign national then you are afforded the benefits of a free and open society but if your Canadian then all your benefits are privileges and are at the behest of the authorities. These guys are a joke and absolute hypocrites and actually admit it.
[thumbup]
👍
But CSIS knew. And they told Liberals. Where it died.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.