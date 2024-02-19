RCMP wants to employ Grade 11's who 'identify as women'

The RCMP wants female students, or at least those who say they are, for a young women in public safety program.The Mounties put out a call on Twitter ("X") February 12 in a post since viewed more than one million times. Although accounts that the RCMP follows or has mentioned can reply, the post received more than 708 replies, usually with criticism..The online job posting offered more details:"Do you identify as a woman and are you currently in high school?""Are you thinking about your plans after high school graduation?""Are you interested in a career in public safety and security?""If so, you may be a good fit for this student employment opportunity."What you will gainA knowledge of career options in public safety and security.The chance to be hired for future student roles.What you will doExplore careers in public safety and security.Connect with experts in the field.Visit departments and see their daily operations. Canada Border Services Agency Canadian Security Intelligence Service Correctional Service Canada Public Safety Canada Royal Canadian Mounted PoliceWhat we are looking forHigh school students who identify as women. Specifically, those in grade 11 or secondary 4 in Quebec and who:meet the FSWEP eligibility criteriawill be a minimum of 16 years of age by July 2024are interested in public safety and securityare passionate about helping peopledemonstrate leadership and initiative"Submit your application and don’t forget to self-declare as a woman to be considered! Under the Employment equity self-declaration section of your application, answer “yes” to Gender-Female.""The Federal Government of Canada is dedicated to building an inclusive and diverse workforce that represents the Canadian population we serve. We encourage you to self-identify if you belong to other Employment Equity groups.""Please share your resume, include details like your school, grade, activities, volunteering, and work experience. Your resume and response will help us choose candidates."The entire program only lasts five days (July 8 to 12), with 37.5 hours total, and parents must consent to their children working if they are under 18, even if they do already identify themselves as "women."Applicants are warned this national public safety primer has some adversity."During the internship, participants will have the opportunity to visit various government sites. This may involve walking and there may be occasional exposure to loud noises," the job posting warns.Even so, the "Assessment Accommodation" section shows the government will do all it can."We are committed to providing an inclusive and barrier-free work environment, starting with the hiring process. If you need to be accommodated during any phase of the evaluation process, please use the Contact information below to request specialized accommodation. All information received in relation to accommodation will be kept confidential," the posting explains."The job posting for 150 positions closes February 27. It is only open in six places: Edmonton, AB; Kingston, ON; Moncton, NB; Montréal Island, PQ; Ottawa, ON and Surrey, BC.