Manitoba RCMP have advice for younger people who want to go to parties advertised on the internet — don't do it.
The warning comes after violence “escalated quickly” and led to multiple injuries and thousands of dollars in property damage at an out-of-control Manitoba party that was promoted on social media.
RCMP arrived at a chaotic scene at a vacation rental home property — teeming with drugs, alcohol, and youth — close to midnight February 24 in the municipality of Rosser, adjacent to northwest Winnipeg.
People were fleeing the scene on foot and in vehicles, said RCMP in a press release Monday.
When officers entered the residence, swarming with youth and littered with empty liquor containers, a young female told them a friend needed medical help.
Officers outside discovered more injured youth and brought them in for treatment.
RCMP inside cleared all three floors of the property while officers outside cleared the roadway enable EMS access.
One male and one female who suffered serious injuries were taken to hospital.
Another male who was injured at the party had already gone to hospital for treatment.
RCMP did not say how the injuries were sustained.
An initial report that gunshots had been fired proved false. No firearms were located.
The house was known as an online marketplace vacation home rental.
An investigation determined the party was announced on Snapchat and that most youth who flocked to it were strangers.
“This is the second large youth party announced via social media that RCMP have seen in the last few months, and the trend is getting concerning,” said Staff Sgt. Jason Vrooman, commander for Stonewall and Headingley RCMP.
“Young people are getting seriously injured. The danger these types of events pose is no laughing matter.”
“The level of violence escalated quickly. My advice to those seeing these invitations is stay as far away as you can and advise police immediately.”
Police ask anyone with information or was a victim of a crime that night to contact Headingly RCMP at 204-888-0358, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or the secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.
Last October RCMP faced a barrage of abuse from about 70 drunk youth who swarmed them when they responded to complaints of a wild house party in East St. Paul, a community just outside of Winnipeg.
Partygoers spit on police, launched firecrackers at them, damaged the roof and hood of one cruiser, and kicked in the windshield of another.
Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg.
She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.
