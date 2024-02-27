Record number of fed bureaucrats earn six-figure salaries

More than 110,000 federal bureaucrats received six-figure salaries in 2023, fueling concerns over escalating costs and bloating bureaucracy.According to access-to-information records obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF), the number of federal employees earning six-figure incomes now accounts for approximately one-third of the federal workforce. The cost to taxpayers for these salaries amounted to a whopping $13.9 billion in 2023 alone, a figure expected to rise with impending retroactive pay raises.“Taxpayers are tapped out and can’t afford more bureaucrats taking six-figure salaries. Enough is enough, it’s time for the feds to take some air out of the ballooning bureaucracy," said Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director.The data revealed a significant uptick in the number of federal employees receiving six-figure salaries, with 110,593 individuals in this category in 2023, marking a 7.6% increase from the previous year's 102,761 recipients.Despite these figures detailing base salaries only, without accounting for additional benefits, the trend is alarming. Since 2015, the number of federal employees earning six figures has surged by 154%, outpacing the growth of the federal workforce, which expanded by approximately 40%.Meanwhile, the cost of the federal payroll has soared to unprecedented levels, reaching $67.4 billion in 2023, as reported by the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO). "I have noticed a marked increase in the number of public servants since 2016 and a proportional increase in spending … but we haven’t seen similar improvements when it comes to service," said Yves Giroux, the Parliamentary Budget Officer.This surge in high-salaried federal employees comes against a backdrop of underwhelming performance across various departments and agencies. A 2023 report from the PBO indicated that less than 50% of performance targets were consistently met within the same year.In response to these revelations, the CTF has advocated for the implementation of an annual 'sunshine list' to proactively disclose the number of employees earning six-figure salaries. Currently, every provincial government, except Prince Edward Island and Quebec, provides taxpayers with such a list."We pay the bills and we deserve to know how many six-figure bureaucrats we’re paying for," said Terrazzano.