Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Records showed many federal employees are now working from home and more than one-third of the government's desk phones are "not being used.”
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, 15% of these employees have been permanently removed from their previous work arrangements.
Shared Services Canada, the federal government's IT department, said in a memo that the high number of unused phones was because many people were working from home.
“Shared Services defines ‘dormant’ phone lines as lines that have been assigned and activated but are not being used,” said the March 31 memo Government Of Canada Readiness For Return To Worksite.
The agency said there were 523,000 landline phones in federal offices nationwide. Out of those, 39% or 203,925 were not being used. And 77,693 of the unused phones were disconnected.
“With a focus on priority worksites, Shared Services Canada continues to upgrade networks and modernize boardroom capabilities to better enable collaboration across locations,” said the memo.
“Shared Services is working with other departments to address their unique needs.”
When the pandemic started in 2020, the government had 287,978 federal employees to work from home as a safety measure for their health.
The Treasury Board last December 15 said employees could continue to work from home “40% to 60% of their regular schedule” up to three days per week.
In a submission on May 23 to the Senate National Finance committee, the Board admitted that it did not know how many of its employees were working from home.
“With regard to the government’s remote work policy, the information is not systematically tracked in a centralized database,” wrote the Board.
“As such, it is not possible to determine the number of Public Service Alliance of Canada members working from home versus those working in the office.”
Parliament last year spent $48.5 million on mobile phones for federal employees and $113.2 million on landlines, mainly with Bell Telephone ($64.9 million), Telus Communications ($23.9 million), Bell Aliant Regional of Nova Scotia ($11.2 million), MTS Inc. of Manitoba ($3.9 million) and Saskatchewan Telecom ($3.1 million).
The cost of upgrading equipment for teleworking has not been revealed. The memo from Shared Services stated that taxpayers cannot afford the expense of upgrading every federal office.
“More than 3,500 buildings are connected to the Government of Canada network,” said the memo.
“It is not required, feasible or cost-effective to upgrade all sites.”
According to the information provided, around 7,400 meeting rooms had been set up with the necessary technology for videoconferencing.
“These technologies use significant bandwidth,” the memo continued.
“As employees return to work sites, the level of service they have come to expect is not necessarily available in all Government of Canada buildings.”
