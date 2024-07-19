Red Deer Mountie cleared after opening fire on vehicle headed at him

On August 24, 2020, an incident involving a Red Deer RCMP officer resulted in the shooting of a woman driving a stolen vehicle. The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has now concluded its investigation, determining that the officer's use of force was justified under the circumstances.The shooting occurred during an early morning search for a stolen white Ford Edge that had evaded police the previous day. At 2:21 a.m., the subject officer (SO) located the vehicle in a driveway and positioned his police car nearby. As the officer approached on foot, the driver of the Ford Edge, referred to as the affected person (AP), attempted to flee. The officer fired five shots, one of which struck the AP in the left calf.According to ASIRT's findings, the AP claimed a friend had asked her to drive the vehicle to another location to unload tools, which she suspected were stolen. When she saw the police vehicle, she tried to drive away, not realizing the officer would perceive this as a threat to his life. The officer stated he believed he was in immediate danger of being run over, prompting him to discharge his firearm.Witnesses and evidence provided conflicting accounts of the incident, but ASIRT's analysis concluded that the officer's actions were within the bounds of the law. The investigation highlighted the limited space and potential danger faced by the officer, justifying his use of lethal force.The AP faced charges of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, dangerous driving, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. She pled guilty to dangerous driving and received a six-month conditional sentence, one-year probation, and a one-year driving suspension.ASIRT emphasized the need for tactical considerations in similar situations to minimize the risk of harm to all parties involved. Despite the justified use of force, the report underscored the potential for such incidents to escalate dangerously.In conclusion, ASIRT found no reasonable grounds to believe an offence was committed by the officer. The investigation reaffirms the importance of careful, measured responses in high-stress law enforcement scenarios to ensure the safety of both officers and the public.