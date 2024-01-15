Red Deer wants public input on police priorities

Red Deer RCMP and the City of Red Deer are seeking community feedback to develop the community’s Annual Policing Plan (APP).The APP outlines local priorities for RCMP to focus on over a two-year time frame (2024 to 2026). The plan is developed jointly by The City and RCMP and incorporates crime data and public feedback into the decision-making process.“We are asking all community members to share their experiences with us,” said Superintendent Holly Glassford, Officer in Charge for the Red Deer RCMP detachment.“While crime statistics and data are the foundation to our policing priorities, it is also incredibly important that we understand what Red Deerians are experiencing so our policing priorities reflect the needs of our community.”Members of the public are invited to share their experiences and concerns through a public survey. The survey is available online at reddeer.ca/APP, and will remain open until February 9.The 2024-2026 APP will take effect on April 1, replacing the previous 2022-2024 APP. The last APP also incorporated public feedback and identified three priorities, including enhanced police response and visibility, property crime reduction and increased engagement with community partners.“We have had great success with the 2022-24 plan’s policing priorities,” said Superintendent Glassford. “We’re looking forward to getting the results of this survey, as it will help us understand how our policing initiatives have changed the way Red Deerians are experiencing safety in our community.”The 2022-2024 APP outlined its priorities as follows:Priority #1 - Police Response and VisibilityThe goals within Police Response and Visibility strive to enhance our response to mental health calls and our visibility in the community through stronger working partnerships, trauma training for members, increasing specialized unit resources (PACT, DPU, Traffic), proactive patrols in key community areas (such as trails and downtown) and an enhanced community education and communication strategy.This priority includes goals to enhance response to mental health, provide enhanced community education and communications, to increase feelings of safety in the downtown and trail systems and to improve road safety.Priority #2 - Crime ReductionDuring APP consultations, one of the community’s greatest concerns was the amount of property crime occurring in Red Deer. There are many ways in which Red Deer RCMP plan to reduce crime in the next two years, including strategic, data-driven approaches, enhanced investigational techniques, increased crime prevention initiatives and improved member training.This priority includes goals to reduce all types of property crime, develop crime prevention initiatives and a focus on member training and development.Priority #3 -Engaged Community PartnersCommunity safety requires full participation of the community. Red Deer RCMP will work to identify both internal and external opportunities and strategies to provide greater outcomes for every Red Deerian.This priority includes goals to develop a diversity and inclusion strategy for the detachment, increase youth diversion and improve relationships with justice partners.The legacy policing plan is here: https://reddeer.ca/media/reddeerca/city-services/police-rcmp/Red-Deer-2022-2024-Annual-Policing-Plan.pdf.