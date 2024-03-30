RED-FLAGGED: Border agency disciplined more than 140 staff for indiscretions

During ArriveCan hearings this week, Canada Border Services Agency Vice-President Jonathan Moor disclosed that more than 140 of his employees faced disciplinary action for various infractions within the past year. With a workforce of 16,000 and an annual budget of $2.7 billion, the agency stands as one of Canada's largest law enforcement bodies, says Blacklock's Reporter."Our commitment is unwavering," Moor affirmed before the Commons government operations committee. "Allegations of misconduct are taken with the utmost seriousness and we are resolute in addressing any substantiated wrongdoings.""In 2022 alone, we investigated 212 allegations, resulting in disciplinary measures against 144 individuals. Regrettably, instances of investigations and allegations persist, but we have a highly-skilled team dedicated to completing thorough inquiries.""We are fully aware of the issues at hand and we are actively engaged in rectifying them."Although Moor refrained from divulging specifics regarding the disciplined employees, he did not confirm whether any faced termination.The spotlight then shifted to the ArriveCan project, where Moor revealed that two former agency managers faced suspension without pay due to irregularities in the $59.5 million initiative. Notably, investigations are underway regarding GC Strategies Inc., the highest-paid contractor, which billed $19.1 million, operating as a two-person consultancy from a residential address in Woodlawn, ON, charging $2,600 per hour.When questioned by Conservative MP Luc Berthold about potential red flags raised during the GC Strategies process, Moor responded, "No red flags were raised concerning GC Strategies."Pressed further on accountability, Berthold inquired about the signatories on contracts and supplier payments. Moor clarified, "While I wasn't directly involved in ArriveCan, as a senior executive of the Canada Border Services Agency, I bear accountability."Identifying himself as the Chief Financial Officer during the project's duration, Moor accepted responsibility for identified shortcomings.The narrative expanded as whistleblowers from subcontractor Botler Artificial Intelligence Inc. of Montréal testified to repeatedly warning agency managers about irregularities. Revelations surfaced regarding off-the-books payments totaling $112,000, and recorded conversations where an agency contractor boasted of influential connections within government circles."