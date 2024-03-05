News

Regina police testing alcohol levels on all motorists they stop in March

Regina City Police will subject every motorist they stop in March to have a breathalizer test.
Regina City Police will subject every motorist they stop in March to have a breathalizer test.Regina City Police
Loading content, please wait...
Saskpoli
Regina
Impaired Driving
Regina City Police

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news