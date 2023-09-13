Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
The compost material from Regina was originally planned to be sent to a composting facility near Pilot Butte. However, residents in the town expressed concerns about the facility's location.
The Rural Municipality of Edenwold announced it would review the construction plans for the site in question.
Also, the contractor responsible for constructing the facility confirmed it would not be prepared for the program's launch on September 4.
On Tuesday, the city unveiled its plan for handling the compost material.
Kurtis Doney, Regina's acting executive director of citizen services, explained the material will be stored temporarily at the landfill until a permanent facility is constructed.
“The city has expanded the area at our pilot compost site to allow for the city’s contractor, EverGen, to set up a temporary full-scale compost operation at the landfill,” said Doney at Regina City Hall in a press conference.
“The pilot compost site is storing the collected material while EverGen completes the operation setup.”
EverGen will process the organic waste from the city's food and yard waste program.
As part of the composting procedure, this involves receiving the material in bunkers and then shredding it.
EverGen will introduce moisture to the piles and construct aerated piles to facilitate composting.
After the preparation, the waste will undergo final screening and testing following a curing phase while stored on-site.
According to Doney, the city anticipates an annual reduction of 10,800 tons in greenhouse gas emissions and diverting up to 24,000 tons of waste from landfills.
Doney also said that besides helping the environment, people in Regina will get compost for their gardens every spring.
Regina delivered about 67,000 green carts to city residents.
Regina collected 425 tons of waste during its first week and reduced waste in garbage bins by 53%.
According to Doney, multi-family properties use different regulations and will use green carts on July 1, 2024.
Residents can receive some of the collected compost in the spring as part of the new green cart program.
However, Doney stated the total amount of compost the city intends to distribute among residents would fit into a single-car garage.
“It’s similar to the compost we’ve had in past years where we provided it to residents and so if there is a huge demand, obviously, we can look at supplementing that in the future,” said Doney.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.