Regina’s Police Chief Evan Bray announced his retirement.
Bray informed the Board of Police Commissioners at Tuesday’s meeting of his intent to announce his retirement to the public through Twitter on Wednesday morning.
“Yesterday [Tuesday], I announced to the Board my intention to retire,” tweeted Bray.
“Being Regina’s Chief of Police has been the biggest honour of my professional life. I truly value the friendships and relationships I have had the opportunity to make over the years.”
Yesterday, I announced to the Board my intention to retire. Being Regina’s Chief of Police has been the biggest honour of my professional life! I truly value the friendships and relationships I have had the opportunity to make over the years. pic.twitter.com/49FwPmPBhy— Chief Evan Bray (@evanjbray) March 29, 2023
In 2016, Bray became the police chief and was a Regina Police Service member for 28 years.
Bray’s last day is June 30 and he has no retirement plans other than time with friends and family.
“I will take the opportunity for a formal thank you closer to June 30th, which will be my last working day,” tweeted Bray.
“I’m excited to have no immediate plans upon retirement and take some time with family and friends before charting the next part of my life!”
I will take the opportunity for a formal thank you closer to June 30th, which will be my last working day. I’m excited to have no immediate plans upon retirement and take some time with family and friends before charting the next part of my life!— Chief Evan Bray (@evanjbray) March 29, 2023
Bray’s tenure as police chief was not without controversy, as he attended a Black Lives Matter rally with hundreds of protestors during a ban on outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people while simultaneously ticketing COVID-19 anti-lockdown protestors.
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Rate:
Begins:
Ends:
Transaction ID:
(3) comments
All big city police Chiefs are George Soros puppets. It is sad to see, but it is True. We need to force our police Chiefs to be Elected. Like Sherifs is the USA. Controlling our police service is too important to be an appointed position! If police would have followed our Consitution during the pastors would not have been in prison.
"he attended a Black Lives Matter rally with hundreds of protestors during a ban on outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people while simultaneously ticketing COVID-19 anti-lockdown protestors."
Yeah sounds like another dishonorable member.👎
