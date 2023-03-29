Evan Bray
Image courtesy of Regina Police Service

Regina’s Police Chief Evan Bray announced his retirement.

Bray informed the Board of Police Commissioners at Tuesday’s meeting of his intent to announce his retirement to the public through Twitter on Wednesday morning.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Free Canada
Free Canada

All big city police Chiefs are George Soros puppets. It is sad to see, but it is True. We need to force our police Chiefs to be Elected. Like Sherifs is the USA. Controlling our police service is too important to be an appointed position! If police would have followed our Consitution during the pastors would not have been in prison.

Report Add Reply
Goose
Goose

"he attended a Black Lives Matter rally with hundreds of protestors during a ban on outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people while simultaneously ticketing COVID-19 anti-lockdown protestors."

Report Add Reply
mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Yeah sounds like another dishonorable member.👎

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.