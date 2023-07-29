Regina Tent City Police Line
Image by Christopher Oldcorn

The homeless people living in tents at Regina's City Hall, also known as ‘tent city,’ were made to leave on Friday afternoon when the police started removing them.

Regina Tent City Drumming Circle

Regina's Fire Chief Layne Jackson announced on Thursday that the ‘tent city’ residents needed clear the area because of the Fire Safety Act. This happened because there were three fires, one of which destroyed a tent on the east side of the ‘tent city.’

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(2) comments

Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

Get clean and get a job.

Barnardo
Barnardo

The tenters should go home with the volunteers. There, solved!

