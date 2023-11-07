Regina’s new police chief starts next month

The Regina Police Service (RPS) announced hiring a new Chief of Police to replace recently retired Evan Bray.After a nationwide search spanned five months, Chief Farooq Hasan Sheilkh (pronunciation, SHAKE) has been selected as the fifteenth Chief of the RPS.Sheikh joins the RPS from the Alberta Sheriff's Service, where he has served as Chief since 2021.The Alberta Sheriff's Service comprises more than a thousand employees responsible for carrying out a variety of law enforcement and public safety duties throughout the province of Alberta.Sheikh has more than 31 years of service, having held senior leadership positions within the London Metropolitan Police and West Midlands Police in the United Kingdom. In Canada, he has also been a member of both the Calgary and Central Saanich Police Services, among other roles.Sheikh holds a Master's Degree in Criminology and is dedicated to crime prevention through proactive policing.Employee health and well-being are also important to him, especially as “policing becomes increasingly dangerous and complex.”"Chief Sheikh is honoured to be serving the citizens of Regina and leading the incredible employees of the Regina Police Service,” says Board Chair Jada Yee. "His extensive work with diverse communities and his passion for collaboration will serve our city well.” Sheikh starts on December 1, 2023.