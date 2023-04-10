Michelle Rempel Garner

Michelle Rempel Garner 

 Courtesy Michelle Staff/Wikimedia Commons

Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner (Calgary Nose Hill, AB) said the fate of 24 Sussex Drive, the prime minister's home, and millions of Canadians who cannot afford a home are intertwined.

24 Sussex Drive

24 Sussex Drive 

“If our federal government can't come up with enough out-of-the-box thinking to come up with a politically palatable path to restore the most prominent residence in the country, how in the hell is it going to build nearly six million homes in seven years?” said Garner in a blog post.

(6) comments

guest800
guest800

Chubby little wine guzzler with no kids: your Conservative Party in Canada.

Report Add Reply
GeorgeOfTheJungle
GeorgeOfTheJungle

I got an email from Poilievre today saying censorship has no place in a free country. Rempel worked very hard to get Bill C-4 (the bill that bans conversion therapy and restricts the rights of Canadians to talk or take action to change one's beliefs and actions surrounding LGBT). 100% of the House and Senate voted for it without allowing for any public input. I doubt that most Canadians want to be muzzled on any issue, let alone this one. Rempel won't ever respond to my questions as she is too busy scoring easy points on Castreau to care about her constituents.

Report Add Reply
guest800
guest800

that’s because nothing is more important than making sure that gay people can rule our society. What could be more important than increasing the rights of people who engage in group sex, have thousands of sexual partners, and spread disease through unprotected group sex?

Answer: nothing…goy.

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

I truly wish Ms Rempel-Garner would go live with her American husband.

Unfortunately, I am doubtful she would meet American immigration requirements as the USA has already achieved its quota of know-nothing BS'ers.

Report Add Reply
dieraci13
dieraci13

it seems like this liberal gets a lot of coverage here....must be looking for rage clicks

Report Add Reply
guest688
guest688

LOL good one guest50!

Report Add Reply

