Alcohol

Black Galley Distilling in Hanwell, NB, produces Sapper rum.

 Courtesy Aniekan Etuhube/CBC

Drug use cost the Canadian economy $49.1 billion in 2020, according to a study from the Canadian Institute for Substance Use Research (CISUR) and the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA). 

“The fact lost productivity was the leading category of costs shows substance use is not just a healthcare issue,” said CISUR scientist and study co-author Dr. Adam Sherk in a Wednesday press release. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

MLC
MLC

The article is a report on a report. Much is left to the reader to critically evaluate what information is presented and equally important, what is not, ie: Background information on the two groups doing the reporting, details such as demographics on opioid related overdoses, (a point rarely noted in msm/legacy media as well considering how issues of other demographics are delved into) and any sourcing information - in particular on studies supporting the presented conclusions..

It is acceptable to encourage the reader to delve into material however does it qualify as journalism? Perhaps a headline and a link would have been similar in effect.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.