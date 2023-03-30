Drug use cost the Canadian economy $49.1 billion in 2020, according to a study from the Canadian Institute for Substance Use Research (CISUR) and the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA).
“The fact lost productivity was the leading category of costs shows substance use is not just a healthcare issue,” said CISUR scientist and study co-author Dr. Adam Sherk in a Wednesday press release.
“Employers can support their employees by developing supportive substance use policies and investing in prevention, harm reduction, and treatment programs.”
The report said the amount is a jump of more than $11 billion between 2007 and 2020, or about 12% in per-person costs.
It said lost productivity cost $22.4 billion or $589 per person. That includes the value of work lost due to premature deaths and long- and short-term disability.
The report analyzed substance use costs in four key categories.
Lost productivity accounted for the largest share of the costs (45.6%).
Subsequent to lost productivity was healthcare costs at $13.4 billion (27.4%). That was followed by criminal justice costs at $10 billion (20.3%) and direct costs at $3.3 billion (6.7%).
The report went on to say alcohol accounted for more than 40% of the total costs by substance at $19.7 billion.
The costs of alcohol and tobacco use diverged over time. Costs of alcohol use increased by 21%, while those for tobacco declined 20%.
The report said opioid use cost $7.1 billion in 2020 — the highest of any year examined. It added three-quarters of the costs were related to lost productivity and people dying at an early age from opioid use.
The per-person cost of substance use increased 11.8%, from $1,154 in 2007 to $1,291 in 2020.
Per-person costs of opioids and stimulants increased the most of all substances since 2007, reflecting the more toxic drug supply and the number of harms related to drug poisoning.
The per-person cost of cannabis decreased 9.1% between 2018 and 2020 following the legalization of it for recreational use. The decrease over the last three years was due to reduced criminal justice costs.
CCSA research and policy analyst and report researcher Emily Biggar said there were about 74,000 deaths due to substance use in 2020, averaging about 200 lives per day. Biggar said alcohol and tobacco account for more than 85% of deaths.
“Our estimates show not only how substance use affects the healthcare and criminal justice systems, but also the ability of people in Canada to work and contribute to the economy,” she said.
“Initiatives across the spectrum of prevention, harm reduction and treatment are needed to improve the health and productivity of people in Canada.”
The CCSA said in January people should avoid drinking alcohol because of the benefits of sobriety.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
The article is a report on a report. Much is left to the reader to critically evaluate what information is presented and equally important, what is not, ie: Background information on the two groups doing the reporting, details such as demographics on opioid related overdoses, (a point rarely noted in msm/legacy media as well considering how issues of other demographics are delved into) and any sourcing information - in particular on studies supporting the presented conclusions..
It is acceptable to encourage the reader to delve into material however does it qualify as journalism? Perhaps a headline and a link would have been similar in effect.
