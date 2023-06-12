Rental property

A house advertised for rent in Calgary in this file photo.

 Courtesy Elise Stolte/CBC

The average rent for all property types in Canada was $2,014 per month in May — a yearly increase of 6.5% and the slowest growth since 2021, according to a report from Rentals.ca

Rent inflation in Canada remained in the double digits in May, according to the Monday report. The report said average monthly rent for a one-bedroom residence in Canada in May was $1,828 — an increase of 0.8% from April and 13% from the same month in 2022. 

