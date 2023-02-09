A “respected family figure” in Saskatchewan received a nine-year sentence for molesting five female relatives during 30 years when they were minors.
The man claimed to be the victim and blamed the children because they were acting “un-Christian.” At the same time trying to turn family members against the victims, according to one of the parents.
“Their innocence has been stolen through no fault of their own,” said the father.
Judge Brad Mitchell sentenced the 60-year-old man to nine years in prison for the five counts of sexual assault between 1990 and 2021.
A court-ordered ban protects the names of the man and his victims because the victims were children at the time of the sexual assaults.
Crown Lawyer Aaron Martens said the man had a “disturbing pattern of behaviour.”
He touched the genitals of two girls under six years old between 2017 and 2021 during visits to his house.
In 2021, a three-year-old said he would “tickle her bum” when playing with her.
In the early 2000s, he touched an 11-year-old girl’s breasts.
Between 1990 and 1991, he twice “sexually touched” a 13-year-old girl and made her play with his penis. She came forward after hearing of the other sexual assaults with family members.
Several relatives in victims statements said the man ripped apart their family and they lost their faith in God.
The sexual assault convictions were not the first time he was convicted of sexually assaulting a female relative. Back in 1993, he received probation for the first sexual assault.
After the victims' statements, Martens was “enraged” that he continued sexually assaulting family members after the probation.
Defence Lawyer Danial Katzman said the man reoffended because he wasn’t fully committed to his faith and therapy.
The man’s wife supports him and hopes he gets the help he needs.
Also, the man’s pastor supports him as he “wants to do whatever it takes to atone for his actions.”
The man submitted a letter to the court apologizing for “unacceptable actions” and wants to “continue to grow closer to my God.”
The Crown and defence agreed to a 14-year sentence, but the judge knocked it down to nine years as the multiple consecutive sentences were excessive.
While issuing the nine-year sentence, the judge said all the family members were under 16 years old and was “aggravated” he had a previous sexual assault against a family member. But continued to sexually assault family members.
The man is on the national sex offender registry for 20 years. However, the sexual assaults involved family members and not random victims, so he's not prohibited from being around children, which is standard practice for child sex offenders.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.