Unfounded allegations of animal abuse made life a living hell for the Richmond BC owner of Hugo the dog.
It's become so bad, RCMP have been forced to station officers outside the owner's home.
Since June 19, RCMP say they have been called multiple times to a residence since a poster was put up alleging a dog, Hugo, was being abused.
The poster claimed Hugo was often left outside without food or water, and that his enclosure was "scattered with poop."
"Theses allegations have been thoroughly investigated and determined to be unfounded. Despite confirmation of Hugo’s well-being from Richmond RCMP, the City of Richmond and the BC SPCA, people are continuing to attend the owner’s residence to 'check' on Hugo," RCMP said in a Thursday release.
"RCMP are actively investigating a mischief to the residence. As a result of the constant harassment of the resident, Richmond RCMP placed officers outside his home to preserve public safety and inform the public the dog abuse allegations are unfounded."
“Our officers observed a steady stream of people coming by, some of whom were aggressive and confrontational with police,” said Cpl. Adriana O’Malley, Richmond RCMP Media Relations officer.
“We need the public to understand that Hugo is fine and not encountering any abuse.”
O'Malley said police will continue to maintain a high presence at the residence and will fully investigate any public disobedience or criminal behaviour.
City officials and BC SPCA conducted a timely and thorough investigation of the allegations and determined the complaint to be unfounded, she said.
"It appears someone made a concerted effort to publicize allegations of animal cruelty by posting signage on city property. Again, those allegations were found to be false," O'Malley said.
