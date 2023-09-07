Gas station

Credit: Pexels/ No attribution required

 By Reid Small

The Bank of Canada (BoC) expressed concern about increasing gas prices and said it would consider raising interest rates again "if needed” this fall.

On Wednesday, the BoC kept its prime rate for interbank loans at 5%, marking the highest rate in 22 years.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(5) comments

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Oh and Jughead Singh should be embarrassed to even talk to Canadians, this suit is responsible for propping up this regime, Jughead says enough is enough, who the F is he trying to kid, if he really believed that he would drop his support of the very party responsible for it, how stupid does he think Canadians are?

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

This is craziness, Trudeau places carbon tax on top of carbon tax, driving up the price of gas to average Canadians, then the BoC, because of the price of gas, that Trudeau is directly responsible for, gives those average Canadians a punch in the gut by making their homes more expensive as well. Look, if Trudeau, the communist, remains in power, we are all going to be homeless. WAKE the F up Canada.

Report Add Reply
Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

“It is time to say enough is enough,” said Singh.

That’s a weird way of saying he will continue to prop up this government for the next 25 months.

Report Add Reply
Mr. Grumpy
Mr. Grumpy

Just print more money and hand it out [censored] These highly educated people cant figure out the underling cause of inflation

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.