Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) expressed concern about increasing gas prices and said it would consider raising interest rates again "if needed” this fall.
On Wednesday, the BoC kept its prime rate for interbank loans at 5%, marking the highest rate in 22 years.
The BoC in a statement said it “remains concerned about the persistence of underlying inflationary pressures and is prepared to increase the policy interest rate further if needed.”
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the next rate announcement is October 25.
Fuel prices were worrisome, the BoC wrote. “With the recent increase in gasoline prices, inflation is expected to be higher in the near term,” it said.
According to daily gas price checks by the department of Natural Resources on Wednesday, regular gasoline had an average national price of $1.71 per litre, which is a 15% increase compared to the retail price in January.
Drivers in Edmonton on Wednesday paid an average of $1.42 per litre compared to Calgary ($1.44), Saskatoon ($1.56), Regina ($1.64), Winnipeg ($1.65), Brandon, Toronto and Ottawa ($1.67), Montréal ($1.79), Québec City ($1.82), Saint John ($1.83), Fredericton and Halifax ($1.84), Charlottetown ($1.86), St. John’s ($1.89), Victoria and Vancouver ($1.99).
“The Bank remains resolute,” it said. It will “continue to assess the dynamics of core inflation and the outlook for inflation.”
“In particular, we will be evaluating whether the evolution of excess demand, inflation expectations, wage growth and corporate pricing behaviour are consistent with achieving the two percent inflation target,” said the BoC.
The current Consumer Price Index is 3.3%, while food inflation stands at 9% or more.
“It is the Bank’s job to bring inflation back to target,” Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters on Wednesday.
“I absolutely respect the Bank’s institutional independence in that work.”
“When it comes to interest rates and their impact on Canadians, I think it’s important for Canadians to know their government understands what they are going through,” said Freeland.
“Their finance minister hears them. I absolutely do.”
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre stated that too much government spending made Canadians more vulnerable to interest rate increases.
“Inflationary deficits have forced the Bank of Canada to raise interest rates more quickly than at any time in our monetary history,” Poilievre told reporters.
New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh talked to his caucus members and pointed out that the recent 10 increases in interest rates had caused a lot of hardship for Canadians.
“It is time to say enough is enough,” said Singh.
“It is time for Justin Trudeau, whose government sets the mandate for the Bank of Canada, to clearly give the message that policies that hurt workers and hurt families are wrong.”
(5) comments
Oh and Jughead Singh should be embarrassed to even talk to Canadians, this suit is responsible for propping up this regime, Jughead says enough is enough, who the F is he trying to kid, if he really believed that he would drop his support of the very party responsible for it, how stupid does he think Canadians are?
This is craziness, Trudeau places carbon tax on top of carbon tax, driving up the price of gas to average Canadians, then the BoC, because of the price of gas, that Trudeau is directly responsible for, gives those average Canadians a punch in the gut by making their homes more expensive as well. Look, if Trudeau, the communist, remains in power, we are all going to be homeless. WAKE the F up Canada.
“It is time to say enough is enough,” said Singh.
That’s a weird way of saying he will continue to prop up this government for the next 25 months.
Just print more money and hand it out [censored] These highly educated people cant figure out the underling cause of inflation
[thumbup]
