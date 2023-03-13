Lawyers for Tiger Woods have filed a countersuit to one filed last week by Woods’s ex-girlfriend, Erica Williams, seeking to get out of a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) the two signed six years ago.
It is the second lawsuit she has filed pertaining to Woods; the first was filed in October last year.
Williams’ suit filed last week cites the Speak Out Act law, an act of Congress, which "prohibits the judicial enforceability of a nondisclosure clause or non disparagement clause agreed to before a dispute arises involving sexual assault or sexual harassment in violation of federal, tribal, or state law."
FOX News reports that according to new court documents filed Monday in Florida, Woods’ lawyers say that Herman did not allege any sexual harassment or assault claims against the legendary golfer and say the "bare reference to the statute, without any allegations to support its application to the facts of this case, is insufficient to relieve Ms. Herman from her contractual obligation to arbitrate."
Although the couple has not been seen together since last August, their troubles began in earnest last October when, according to her filings, individuals working on behalf of Woods’ trust convinced her to “pack a suitcase for a short vacation and, when she arrived at the airport, they told her she had been locked out of her residence, in violation of the oral tenancy agreement and in violation of Florida law.”
Woods apparently paid for a “hotel room and certain expenses for a short period of time” says the documents and “frightened her away from returning” to the property.
Shortly thereafter, Herman filed a $30 million landlord lawsuit against Woods’ trust, alleging the golf star booted her from the home despite the couple allegedly having an “oral agreement” that ensured she could live there for another five years, The New York Post reports.
“In this lawsuit against the trust, Herman claimed she was in an oral tenancy agreement to live in the Hobe Sound, Florida, home for up to 11 years but had only been there for six. She said she was tricked into leaving the home and was locked out upon her return. She is seeking $30 million in damages,” FOX News reported.
Herman’s newest case is "a transparent abuse of the judicial process that undermines the purpose of the federal statute and those whom the statute seeks to protect," said Woods’ lawyers in Monday’s filings. "Ms. Herman is a not a victim of sexual assault or abuse sought to be protected by Congress when enacting the statute.”
"Rather, Ms. Herman is a jilted ex-girlfriend who wants to publicly litigate specious claims in court, rather than honour her commitment to arbitrate disputes in a confidential arbitration proceeding."
The Post reported Woods went on to slam Herman’s position as “utterly meritless,” according to the filing and he has also requested the court throw out Herman’s latest argument and force her to engage in arbitration, as per her NDA.
