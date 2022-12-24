Alberta United Conservative Party MLA Miranda Rosin read a rendition of 'twas the night before Christmas' in the Alberta Legislature, where she took a swing at Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
“Twas the day before Christmas, and all through the House, MLAs were stirring, for session was almost out,” Rosin said.
“Our families had hung our Christmas stockings with care, in hopes that eventually we’d get back there."
"Albertans were watching from their nice, warm homesteads, feeling hope for jobs, affordability, finally getting ahead.”
“Conservatives gave rebates, supports, and cheap gas, lowered tax, help for parents, and all in one act.”
“When out of the Chamber there arose such a clatter, I looked across the aisle to see what was the matter."
The NDP cried, “job killers, dictators, destroying ‘Berta,” forgetting their leader – well, he lives in Ottawa.”
"They opposed all we did without reading the bills, showing a pettiness that should probably send their support for the hills."
"When what to my wondering eyes should appear, a new 338 poll; they must now think: oh, dear. On Jagmeet, on Trudeau, on Liberal appointee.”
“Those were their top sources, now can’t you see?"
"To the top of the party, to the ends of the earth, Albertans know that they’ll never ever put Alberta first."
"They scoffed and called our sovereignty act undemocratic, but if you didn’t read the bill, then how can you be mad at it?”
“If the NDP had their way, it’s clear they’d do nothing. They say they have solutions, but we know they’re just bluffing."
"All session long our government acted in good faith. We listened, proposed amendments, and participated in debate.”
“Unfortunately, for them, the same can’t be said, which leaves me here just scratching my head.
"Because they claim we’re the problem, that Alberta won’t fare. But deep down they know that their record is quite bare.”
“So if you listen closely, then you’ll hear the truth."
"Today Alberta is better, and we have the proof. We have grown the economy and diversified, too."
"Giving hope to new grads that their dreams can come true."
"We fought for our province and defended its right to develop its resources and package beef more polite.”
“So in next year’s election people, don’t want false fear. They want a vision to bring hope to the year."
"So to all who are watching this afternoon bright, Merry Christmas to all, and keep up the good fight.”
That was awesome MLA Miranda Rosin! Just the positive, uplifting news I needed to read on Christmas Ever. Merry Christmas and all the best for 2023; keep up the great work!
Priceless, Miranda, and the truth! Merry Christmas to all!
Commies don't believe in God or Jesus. They only believe in power. More for them none for you.
So very true. They see themselves as a false prophet and they don't want people worshipping the real prophet, for you may discover the truth.
Merry Christmas to all, and a happy New year!
