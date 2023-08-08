Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
A South Pacific junket led by House of Commons Speaker, Anthony Rota, cost Canadians more than $150,000, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“Has the government lost control of its expenditures?” said Progressive Senate Group Sen. Clement Gignac (Quebec) in a hearing at the Senate National Finance Committee.
Guests invited to the three-day conference included a Liberal-appointed House of Commons clerk who resigned after he was accused of sleeping on the job.
Expense accounts show Rota and his wife, Chantal, led the delegation to a Canberra conference of the Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth in January. Delegates to the meeting were advised parliamentary co-operation is required to improve people’s connections.
Other guests included former Senate speaker, George Furey and his wife Karen. Furey quit in May after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 75.
Records show four staff joined the group. Expenses included $116,696 for airfare and ground transportation, another $22,184 for hotels, per diem charges of $11,018 and plus various billings marked miscellaneous, for a total of $150,496.
Former House of Commons clerk Charles Robert resigned after being accused of sleeping at work. Robert announced his resignation in December, but his departure took effect in January after the conference.
“Though it has not been without its challenges, serving as your clerk has been an extraordinary privilege,” said Robert.
He had denied allegations he was the subject of five complaints by senior managers, including claims he napped on the job, tipped off Liberals ahead of procedural rulings and celebrated its 2019 election win as good for his career.
This junket was approved despite Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s promise to cut travel spending by 15% in 2023.
“I think those savings are eminently obtainable,” said Freeland.
Freeland called it “really important to be a fiscally responsible government.”
Parliamentary Budget Officer, Yves Giroux, ridiculed the promised travel cuts at the Senate National Finance Committee in April.
“With successive governments having announced reductions in travel expenditures, if we followed all these commitments throughout the years the Ottawa airport should be closed by now,” said Giroux.
“It’s still open.”
Governor General Mary Simon and travelling companions dined on steak, cake, and Chardonnay on a junket to Dubai, according to a submission to the House of Commons Government Operations Committee published in November.
