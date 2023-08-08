Anthony Rota

A South Pacific junket led by House of Commons Speaker, Anthony Rota, cost Canadians more than $150,000, according to Blacklock’s Reporter

“Has the government lost control of its expenditures?” said Progressive Senate Group Sen. Clement Gignac (Quebec) in a hearing at the Senate National Finance Committee. 

