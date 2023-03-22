Crossing into Canada at Roxham Road

Crossing into Canada at Roxham Road

 Photo by Dennis A. Clark

A new report and data release from the House of Commons committee on citizenship and immigration (CIMM) show Canadians paid $269.4 million between April 1, 2017, and Sept. 20, 2022, to manage “irregular asylum seekers” at Roxham Road in Quebec.

“The most significant expenditures (were) related to interim health services, leases for accommodation, security and transportation services,” says Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).”

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

So much cheaper to fence it and patrol it...

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.