A new report and data release from the House of Commons committee on citizenship and immigration (CIMM) show Canadians paid $269.4 million between April 1, 2017, and Sept. 20, 2022, to manage “irregular asylum seekers” at Roxham Road in Quebec.
“The most significant expenditures (were) related to interim health services, leases for accommodation, security and transportation services,” says Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).”
“Beginning in April 2020, IRCC entered into lease agreements and contracts with hotels and service providers for the purpose of providing temporary accommodations and the basic necessities of life (eg, meals and basic health services) to asymptomatic asylum claimants who did not have a suitable means to comply with the Order in Council, which required them to quarantine for 14 days.”
“As of 2018-2019, IRCC started receiving funding for Interim Lodging Services (ILS) mainly in Quebec and Ontario. At this time, the Department’s authorities total $149.2M for ILS until September 30, 2022.”
According to data released by IRCC, costs for guards at government contracted hotels were invoiced at $21.3 million.
COVID-19 travel restrictions were lifted Nov. 21, 2021, causing a greater number of border crossers at Roxham Road. As a result, IRCC “rapidly expanded its accommodations capacity in the province of Quebec, as well as the province of Ontario, to provide temporary accommodations to the increased volume of asylum claimants, including both vaccinated and unvaccinated claimants,” it says.
“As of Oct. 1, 2022, the purpose of IRCC hotels is to now provide temporary accommodations to asylum claimants who do not have accommodation options available to them, while they await transfer to the provincial shelter system or secure private accommodations.”
Some border crossers were allowed to choose where they were sent, according to line items in the data report, which says asylum seekers arriving in Quebec who wish to reside outside Quebec, were transported to and accommodations were provided in Chatham ON.
The report addresses the recent influx of border crossers from the US, incorrectly identifying them all as ‘Mexicans.’
“The number of asylum claims from Mexican citizens has increased, which puts additional strain on Canada’s asylum system and Canada is concerned about that,” says the report
Migrants who illegally crossed the US/Mexico border were bused to New York City and subsequently bused to an area near Roxham Road, where they cross into Canada. They have been identified as being from a number of different South American countries, as well as from Europe.
As to closing Roxham Road, IRCC said in its report, “The Department will be seeking additional funding to address the influx of asylum seekers.”
So much cheaper to fence it and patrol it...
