Veterans village

The Surrey complex includes the Centre of Clinical Excellence and affordable housing. 

 Courtesy Royal Canadian Legion

The Legion Veterans Village Research Foundation announced the official grand opening of the Legion Veterans Village (LVV) in Surrey, BC. 

“The Legion Veterans Village in Surrey is a brilliant and progressive example of what can happen when dedicated partners come together,” said Royal Canadian Legion (RCL) Dominion President Bruce Julian in a Wednesday press release. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.