The Legion Veterans Village Research Foundation announced the official grand opening of the Legion Veterans Village (LVV) in Surrey, BC.
“The Legion Veterans Village in Surrey is a brilliant and progressive example of what can happen when dedicated partners come together,” said Royal Canadian Legion (RCL) Dominion President Bruce Julian in a Wednesday press release.
“We are proud of what BC/Yukon Command has achieved with this opening and look forward to hearing about the veterans and families who will be helped through this unique venture.”
The release said the LVV is a $312 million multi-purpose social infrastructure project produced by the RCL British Columbia/Yukon Command, the Whalley Legion Branch 229, the British Columbia government, and Lark Group. It said the project features a Centre of Clinical Excellence, the Whalley Legion, 91 affordable housing units, and 171 market housing units in phase one of the overall development.
RCL BC/Yukon Command Executive Director Veronica Brown said it is “excited to usher in a new era of the Legion with this unique Legion Veterans Village project.”
“It is a symbol and monument of what a modern Legion could be, representing much of what our veterans care about, what they need a Legion to be, and how we can better service our veterans, our communities, and the essential first responders who look after us,” said Brown.
The release went on to say the LVV is located on the corner of City Parkway and 106 Avenue in downtown Surrey. It added Whalley Legion 229 will have a restaurant and bar, full-service industrial kitchen, cadet assembly hall, banquet room, lounge, billiards area, and underground parking.
Whalley Legion Branch 229 President Tony Moore said the organization has been serving the community at the same location since 1960 and is “incredibly excited to launch our brand new Whalley Legion where we can continue to serve our Legion members and become a gathering place for local residents, neighbours and first responders.”
“We would like to thank each and every person who made this project possible and we look forward to continuing to honour and serve veterans and first responders and fostering a new community legacy for generations to come,” said Moore.
The LVV was inspired by the courageous efforts of Canadian veteran Capt. Trevor Greene, who experienced a debilitating head injury from an axe attack in Afghanistan. The RCL BC/Yukon Command fundraised for an exoskeleton machine to help him walk again, which became the inspiration for the LVV project to bring innovative health technology to assist more veterans and first responders.
The release continued by saying the LVV is a mixed-use building which includes 91 affordable housing units owned and managed by the VRS Communities Society, with priority given to Canadian veterans, first responders, RCL members, and their families. It said BC Housing provided $12 million through the Building BC: Community Housing Fund for the units.
These units are a mix of studio, one-, and two-bedroom suites, with 10 units designed to meet VRS requirements for accessibility. They complement 171 one- and two-bedroom Parc Centrale market housing units by Dava Developments, which sold out.
The release said the key centrepiece setting the LVV apart from others is the Centre of Clinical Excellence for veterans and first responders health. The clinic offers health and wellness programs focused on clinical healthcare and rehabilitation services, innovative research and health technologies, and counselling for post-traumatic stress disorder and mental health.
“This grand opening is the culmination of 10-years of collaboration and perseverance of the BC/Yukon Command of The Royal Canadian Legion, the Whalley Legion Branch 229 and developed by long-time Surrey developer, the Lark Group, which as a group never failed in its determination to make this innovative project a success,” said LVV Project Lead Rowena Rizzotti.
The Homes for Heroes Foundation said in May it planned to build a 20-home Kinsmen Veterans Village in Winnipeg.
This project will be modelled after villages housing mainly Afghanistan veterans in Calgary and Edmonton. Another village is planned for Kingston, ON.
“We already have a waiting list for Winnipeg and it’s a year away from opening.”
