Likely it’s not a matter of if Tucker Carlson resurfaces, but where and when.
Could the former Fox host be headed to Moscow?
The Week reports Carlson appears to have been offered jobs by multiple Russian state television networks, including an offer, in writing, as anchor on the Russia-1 TV network.
“Vladimir Solovyov, an anchor on Russia-1, wrote a message to Tucker on the social media site Telegram telling him, ‘The United States mainstream media has lost its remaining voice of reason,’” reports The Week, saying the message included the job offer.
"We have heard about your decision to quit working for Fox Corp., and wholeheartedly support your decision," wrote Solovyov. "We'll happily offer you a job if you wish to carry on as a presenter and host! You are always welcome in Moscow and Russia."
The US State Department calls Solovyov, "the most energetic Kremlin propagandist around today" that spreads "diatribes of anti-Western and anti-Ukraine disinformation, hatred, and vitriol on a daily basis," reports The Week, adding Solovyov said Carlson should run for president of the United States, plus "come join us" because "you don't have to be afraid of taking the piss out of Biden here."
Another offer arrived from RT, a prominent Russian state-owned broadcaster, that tweeted Carlson "can always question more with @RT.com," appearing to offer him a gig on their website.
“It shouldn't come as much of a surprise Russian networks are extending their hands to Carlson. The now-former Fox News host "would regularly use his airtime to share points of view on the war in Ukraine that were eerily similar to Russian talking points," Insiderreported.
The Week says in March 2022, Mother Jonesobtained a document from the Kremlin to Russian state television which encouraged using some of Carlson’s comments.
Mother Jones revealed its contents, and the document itself, written in Russian, which said, in part, “It is essential to use as much as possible fragments of broadcasts of the popular Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who sharply criticizes the actions of the United States [and] NATO, their negative role in unleashing the conflict in Ukraine, [and] the defiantly provocative behavior from the leadership of the Western countries and NATO towards the Russian Federation and towards President Putin, personally.”
The 12-page document, titled For Media and Commentators (recommendations for coverage of events as of 03.03), summed up Carlson’s position: “Russia is only protecting its interests and security” and contains a quote from Carlson: “And how would the US behave if such a situation developed in neighboring Mexico or Canada?”
“The document was produced, according to its metadata, at a Russian government agency called the Department of Information and Telecommunications Support, which is part of the Russian security apparatus,” reports Mother Jones, adding it got the document from “a contributor to a national Russian media outlet who asked not to be identified.”
“The source said memos like this one have been regularly sent by Putin’s administration to media organizations during the war,” says Mother Jones. “Independent media outlets in Russia have been forced to shut down since the start of the conflict.”
The document made it clear the Russian government is controlling the ‘news’ reported by Russian journalists.
A section called Victory in Information War directs news outlets to concentrate on these storylines: The Ukrainian military is beginning to collapse; the Kyiv government is guilty of war crimes; and Moscow is the target of a “massive Western anti-Russian propaganda” operation.
Eerily, it encourages outlets to highlight in broadcasts a law passed by the Russia Duma making it a crime to impede the war effort or spread what the Duma says is “false” information about the war, punishable for up to 15 years in prison, a penalty applied to anyone who reports about Ukrainian victories or Russian attacks on civilian targets.
“This is the section of the memo that calls on Russian media to make as much use as possible of Tucker Carlson’s broadcasts,” reports Mother Jones. “No other Western journalist is referenced in the memo.”
It almost seems like Russia has more freedom than Canada at moment. We should not accept that just because we are told something... it is so. If nothing else, the last 3 years have solidified the fact that Government propaganda is alive and well in North America
This is hilarious
I hope he takes the job
At this moment in time there is far more freedom of speech and thought in Russia than the woketard fascist infected West and they don’t believe in 57 different genders!
Lol
