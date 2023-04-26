Tucker Carlson
Courtesy Media Matters/Twitter

Likely it’s not a matter of if Tucker Carlson resurfaces, but where and when.

Could the former Fox host be headed to Moscow? 

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

PersonOne
PersonOne

It almost seems like Russia has more freedom than Canada at moment. We should not accept that just because we are told something... it is so. If nothing else, the last 3 years have solidified the fact that Government propaganda is alive and well in North America

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

This is hilarious

I hope he takes the job

At this moment in time there is far more freedom of speech and thought in Russia than the woketard fascist infected West and they don’t believe in 57 different genders!

Lol

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.