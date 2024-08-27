Rustad says BC 'can't trust Trudeau' with immigration, vows to 'take control' if elected

John Rustad has called out Justin Trudeau over the Liberals' temporary foreign worker policies, arguing the prime minister has proven to British Columbians that they "can't trust" him to put their interests first.The BC Conservative leader vowed to "take control" of the situation if elected and get things back on track.."This is way too little, way too late," Rustad wrote in a post on X in response to Trudeau's announcement that the federal government would be reducing the number of low-wage, temporary foreign workers in Canada. "BC workers have been undermined, our communities are overwhelmed & our healthcare is crumbling. BC can't trust Trudeau with our immigration any longer. I will take control of BC's destiny & fight Ottawa’s broken immigration system."Rustad has repeatedly stated that he would like to see BC have a greater say when it comes to immigration, explaining in July 2024 that while it is a federal issue, the goal should be to obtain the same powers as Quebec, which has more autonomy than other provinces.His views on the Liberals' move were shared by other users on X, many of whom questioned why it had taken Trudeau nine years to realize that Canadian businesses should, as he put it, "invest in Canadian workers and youth."."It is always time to hire Canadians," one wrote. "It's never not time to hire Canadians."."Should have been doing this since day one," another added.Under the new policy, which takes effect September 26, 2024, employers will be allowed to hire no more than 10% of their workforce via the low-wage temporary foreign worker stream, though exceptions will be made for seasonal and non-seasonal jobs in agriculture, food processing, construction, and healthcare sectors. The maximum duration of employment will also be reduced from two years to one."The Temporary Foreign Worker program was designed to address labour market shortages when qualified Canadians were not able to fill those roles," Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages Randy Boissonnault said in a press release. "Right now, we know that there are more Canadians qualified to fill open positions. The changes we are making today will prioritize Canadians workers and ensures Canadians can trust the program is meeting the needs of our economy."