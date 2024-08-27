News

Rustad says BC 'can't trust Trudeau' with immigration, vows to 'take control' if elected

Rustad said the Liberals' new low-wage temporary foreign worker policy was "way too little, way too late."
Justin Trudeau and John Rustad
Justin Trudeau and John RustadScreenshots: YouTube
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Bcpoli
Liberals
Immigration
Bc Conservatives
John Rustad
temporary foreign workers
low-wage

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news