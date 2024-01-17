Safety Assoc of Sask Manufacturers alleges assault by Worker’s Comp

In a press release today, the Safety Association of Saskatchewan Manufacturers (SASM) called on the Workers Compensation Board (WCB) to “cease its assault on SASM that is interfering with its ability to provide safety training to the industry.”WCB has not given SASM money it has collected on its behalf in recent months. SASM wrote its members on November 9 and December 11 last year to lay out their concerns. WCB also wrote SASM members in a December 19 2023 letter recently acquired by the Western Standard.“The WCB has temporarily suspended funding to SASM due to unresolved issues and an incomplete verification audit,” WCB said.“Q4 2023 funding was not issued to SASM and there is no contract in place for funding in 2024. In response, the WCB is planning to call a members’ meeting with employers classified in the M41, M72, M91 & M94 rate codes to determine a path forward.”According to the letter, there are 270 employers in these manufacturing rate codes. WCB also said they collected $1.16 million for SASM in 2023. SASM believes they are in compliance with the requirements of the audit and that WCB is demanding more information on SASM members than should be disclosed.In today’s press release, Desira Rostad, CEO of SASM, said the organization wanted to maintain the trust of its member organizations. “SASM, as a leader of safety training in Saskatchewan, has built decades of trust with the clients that we serve,” said Rostad. “The WCB has systematically put in place requirements that intentionally impact the future of our Association and the services that we provide to our clients.”In 2021, SASM and WCB entered into an agreement that allowed SASM to create an income stream separate from the WCB. The agreement gives SASM the ability to provide safety services to a broad range of employers beyond rate code manufacturers. This separate income stream is unique to SASM.“The employers who purchase these services do so on the basis their information is confidential. However the WCB has demanded that the information be provided to them which would be a breach of trust on our behalf,” said Rostad. “These employers have informed SASM that this action will damage or end their relationship with SASM and may result in legal action against us.”SASM has offered to provide the financial information to the WCB with minimal redactions and to hire a third party to review that information on behalf of both SASM and the WCB. SASM says it also offered to partition itself into two distinct corporations, but that these proposals were rejected by the WCB.“Previously in 2021 the WCB had offered that the external revenue can be verified by an external financial auditor. The WCB would outline the scope of the audit which would be paid for by the safety association,” said Rostad. “This offer no longer appears to be on the table. Clearly the WCB continues to move the goal posts and has no interest in being a trusted partner with our Association now or in the future.”SASM is a non-profit corporation dedicated to the prevention of injuries in the manufacturing sector that offers a wide range of safety courses, an extensive occupational hygiene service and a safety management system certification program.WCB did not respond to a request for comment by Western Standard. In the December 19 letter, WCB told SASM members it was acting within the bounds of the law and laid out a proposed path forward.“The legislative authority to fund a safety association comes from section 146(1) of the Saskatchewan Workers’ Compensation Act, 2013, and the Safety Associations (POL 06/2020) outline minimum thresholds for member support to create WCB funded safety associations. In other words, safety associations are created by members for the members,” the letter claimed.“Members must vote in favour to fund a safety association and the WCB will use the same process to determine a path forward for the future safety association services for the M41, M72, M91 & M94 rate codes.”In the letter, WCB proposed the following steps for 2024, shared here verbatim.• Step 1 – a members only meeting will be planned for January 18 2024. This meeting will provide more background information and layout high level options for members to consider, an agenda will follow.• Step 2 – opportunities for separate meetings with members from each rate code M41, M72, M91 & M94 will be provided in February 2024, if necessary.• Step 3 – an official vote will be conducted in March 2024. Industry support for the safety association will be determined by a survey, a vote, letters of support, or other means at the discretion of WCB POL 06/2020.• Step 4 – a letter of intent will be drafted and submitted to the Saskatchewan Workers’ Compensation Board of Directors in March 2024.