Salmonella outbreak affecting children linked to raw pet food

Health Canada is warning a widespread "extensively drug-resistant Salmonella” outbreak is having an impact on young children. The age group most impacted is children five years and under, comprising 43% of documented cases.The infection is potentially “linked to raw pet food and contact with cattle,” Health Canada said in a statement, advising illnesses associated with the Salmonella strain may be “difficult to treat with commonly recommended antibiotics.”“It’s resistant to all commonly recommended antibiotics,” the statement reads. “This outbreak strain is also resistant to older antibiotic drugs.”Symptoms, which include “fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, headache and abdominal cramps,” manifest six to 72 hours after exposure to the bacteria and lasts four to seven days. “The outbreak is ongoing, as recent illnesses continue to be reported.”The particular strain was first discovered Saturday, after three years of documented illnesses between July 2020 and September 2023.”There have been no deaths and 13 people have been hospitalized for the strand since 2020. There were 40 confirmed cases in six provinces as of Saturday: one in Manitoba, 14 in Ontario, 21 in Quebec, one in New Brunswick, two in Nova Scotia, and one on PEI. The investigation continues, but so far two patients have been identified as being exposed to raw pet food prior to the infection. “Contact with cattle, particularly calves, has also been identified as a likely source for some of the illnesses reported in the outbreak,” the government said. The statement advised safe cooking and storing practices and hygienic steps to take when handling raw meat.