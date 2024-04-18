Sask cabinet minister says 'duty to consult' goes beyond indigenous

An NDP MLA called on the Sask Party government to enshrine a duty to consult the indigenous into legislation, but the minister responsible asked if she consulted anyone besides the indigenous.Official Opposition Critic for First Nations and Métis Relations Betty Nippi-Albright hosted a day of action Wednesday with leaders from Nekaneet, Yellow Quill First Nation, Waterhen Lake First Nation, Onion Lake Cree Nation, Carry The Kettle First Nation, Key First Nation and the residential school support team from Yorkton Tribal Council.Nippi-Albright, MLA for Saskatoon Centre, said the Sask Party rolled out a new duty to consult framework without meaningfully engaging indigenous communities. Only 31% of First Nations and only 38% of Métis locals were consulted on the framework, she said.At the legislature, indigenous leaders said that the consultation was not a meaningful two-way conversation. They said the process relied heavily on email or online surveys instead of respectful consultation with Inherent and Treaty Rights Holders in their own communities.“Indigenous people would not be driving all the way to Regina to have their voices heard if they had experienced meaningful two-way dialogue with this government,” said Nippi-Albright.“Indigenous people are done being ignored by this Sask Party government.”Nippi-Albright has twice attempted to codify the government’s duty to consult obligations into law with private member’s bills, but both efforts were voted down by the Sask Party. She said if the Sask Party had not voted down her legislation, indigenous communities would, by law, have had a say in how consultation occurs and with whom it would occur.In the legislature Wednesday, Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs Don McMorris said the former policy on duty to consult had been in place for ten years. When the government sought to renew it, they invited all relevant organizations to participate before enacting the new policy January 1."Not only did we consult on the First Nations file and the indigenous file, but we also consulted with municipal associations, both SUMA and SARM (Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities). We consulted with industry, whether it was CAPP (Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers) or the Saskatchewan Mining Association," McMorris explained."And we got a lot of feedback, Mr. Speaker. Not all engaged, and that’s perfectly fine if they chose to. We extended the timeline twice for those groups that wanted to engage but felt the timeline was too short."McMorris said the ministry "made phone calls" and "went on-reserve" if groups wanted to offer input on the new policy. He asked Nippi-Albright who she consulted with when she introduced her legislation. After failing to get a direct answer, McMorris answered his own question."She has consulted with one or two organizations, failed to answer any consultation issues with the Saskatchewan Mining Association, the Saskatchewan association of petroleum producers. I know she didn’t consult with SARM. Did she consult with SUMA?" asked McMorris."She’s standing there lecturing this government on what we should do to consult, and she has hardly consulted with anybody on her own policy."Nippi-Albright complained the provincial government had "treaty rights holders who raise valid concerns with utter disrespect and disregard" and not acknowledged the United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples as British Columbia had. She said policies had "no teeth" but legislation would."This government continues to say different things in different rooms. They say in face-to-face meetings with inherent and treaty rights holders that they will accommodate the local requests. Then as soon as they leave that community, they do the exact opposite," she said.McMorris, the MLA for Indian Head-Milestone said the member's concern with "duty to consult" had resource revenues in mind."Now talk about saying one thing in one room and something else in another. Their leaders have been on both sides of that issue. I believe (former NDP leader) Dwain Lingenfelter campaigned on resource revenue sharing. This member opposite is in favour of resource revenue sharing."Where is the member and the Leader of the Opposition and that party when it comes to resource revenue sharing? Because we believe that all people share in the resources this province has."A spokesperson for the NDP told Western Standard the party no longer advocates for resource revenue sharing with the indigenous.