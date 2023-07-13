Three by-elections were just announced in Saskatchewan to take place on August 10.
The government announced on Thursday the date for by-elections in the Regina Coronation Park, Regina Walsh Acres and Lumsden-Morse ridings.
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
The advance polls will be open from noon to 8 pm on Aug. 3, 4, 5, 6, and 8.
On Aug. 10, the polls will be open from 9 am to 8 pm.
“Voters in these three constituencies will have a chance to decide which candidate will ensure Saskatchewan’s strong growth continues and that it’s growth that works for everyone,” Premier Scott Moe said in a statement.
“I expect to see a strongly contested campaign by all parties and candidates.”
The seats have been empty for the past few months. The Saskatchewan Party previously held all three seats.
Mark Docherty resigned as the MLA for Regina Coronation Park in early February. In the upcoming by-election, Noor Burki from the NDP will compete against Riaz Ahmad from the Saskatchewan Party.
Lyle Stewart resigned due to health issues in early March and the Lumsden-Morse riding has been vacant.
Blaine McLeod from the Saskatchewan Party, Kaitlyn Stadnyk from the NDP, and Jon Hromek from the Saskatchewan United Party will be competing against each other in the upcoming by-election.
This is the first test for the Saskatchewan United Party since forming earlier this year.
Derek Meyers passed away in late March due to cancer, leaving the Regina Walsh Acres riding without an MLA.
Jared Clarke from the NDP will compete against Nevin Markwart from the Saskatchewan Party in this riding.
