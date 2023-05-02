The Saskatchewan government was defrauded over $500,000 from the ministry of Highways.
During the fourth quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal year, the ministry of Highways lost $509,380 in March, which was included in a report about public losses for ministries and Crown corporations.
“Banking information was fraudulently changed by someone impersonating a supplier,” said the report.
“As a result, three payments to the supplier were redirected to an inappropriate bank account.”
The ministry said the police are investigating and “pursuing recovery of the loss.”
Highway Deputy Minister Blair Wagar said that the ministry had taken measures to ensure the government's system was secure and the breach occurred in a system that was not in the government’s direct control.
Wagar expressed “optimism” the police would recover the lost money and the main concern now is ensuring the government takes the necessary actions to prevent similar incidents from happening again.
Based on the information gathered so far, the individual who committed the fraud was not a government worker and identifying the perpetrator might take some time.
Wagar said that an individual either gained access to the vendor's system or obtained information about the vendor.
Using the information obtained, the person could deceive one of the ministry's employees by pretending to be the vendor.
Wagar said the government could not disclose the vendor's identity or role at this time.
The government is uncertain about the exact time when the fraudster gained access to the information and it could have been several months before the fraud.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.